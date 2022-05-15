Our View | Half a million dollars and counting

The Bristol Tennessee City Council has spent almost a half million dollars on its legal crusade against the Bristol, Virginia landfill, and they aren’t done yet.

How much is City Council willing to spend on this legal fight? One million? Two million? Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said council was “just waiting until everything is finished.” That could be years.

The only thing this legal strategy is ensuring is that the landfill will cause financial distress on both sides of State Street.

Bristol, Tennessee’s idea of pursuing legal action seemed reasonable back when they first hired a legal firm to represent them.

Bristol, Virginia seemed to be kicking the can down the road on the landfill banking all its hopes on 20-some new gas wells that were supposed to magically fix the issue by Christmas. The Bristol Tennessee City Council needed to show they were serious about representing its citizens and getting some action. This council has been, by far, the one place where those affected by the landfill can go to find sympathy and compassion. They have reacted as humans, in stark contrast to the seemingly automated, robo-call-type reception found at Bristol, Virginia’s City Council meetings.

The action they got was impressive.

A team of 12 landfill experts came and wrote a report saying Bristol, Virginia should close its landfill as soon as possible and start taking its trash elsewhere. Sure, the panel came about mostly because of the Southwest Virginia state delegation’s request to the head of the Virginia Department of Environment Quality to do something to make this nightmare go away. But it would have been a great time for Bristol, Tennessee to stand up, take some credit for forcing a solution, magnanimously pull its potential lawsuit off the table and declare a victory.

Instead, they continue to press forward on what is quickly becoming a very expensive path.

Bristol, Tennessee taxpayers need to be asking what the city’s legal end game is, because currently there doesn’t seem to be one. If there is an end game, a goal, a finish line, that would be great to hear from this council.

Bristol Tennessee taxpayers also need to ask city council if there isn’t a better way to spend a half million dollars than sending it to a Richmond law firm to pore over a million requested documents looking to piece together Bristol, Virginia’s many failures with the landfill.

The taxpayers also need to ask the Bristol Tennessee City Council how much they are going to pay for this grudge against their neighbors.

A housing growth spurt is going to challenge the Bristol, Tennessee’s school infrastructure to keep up with growth. That’s a good thing. Roads and utility infrastructure will also be challenged in the coming years.

How many more hundreds of thousands of dollars is Bristol, Tennessee willing to spend on an issue they have a limited ability to control?

Apparently it’s more than a half million dollars.