Our View | Grant for broadband through Starlink is a great investment

Dickenson County government and school leaders spent some time last August talking over concerns and issues with Senator Mark Warner during the senator’s three-day swing through Southwest Virginia.

Sitting backstage at the new Ridgeview Middle School where even getting a consistent cell phone signal proved to be a challenge, the topic of high-speed internet was one of the first issues thrown on the table. A Dickenson County supervisor bluntly expressed frustration and disappointment at the lack of progress in getting high-speed internet to the area despite the billions of dollars from federal and state governments designated to solve the problem.

Warner expressed frustration as well, criticizing the choices of some internet service providers who seemed less than enthusiastic about bringing high speed internet service to rural areas. The senator was equally blunt telling those gathered that any area that didn’t have high speed internet really didn’t have a future in today’s society.

Dickenson County took a step toward controlling its own future Thursday with a $144,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) that will provide Starlink satellite internet service for 60 families with unserved or underserved children.

While this isn’t optimal fiber-to-the-home broadband internet solution the county was hoping for, it’s a good start.

Starlink service has been used effectively by families in Wise County for a couple years now with good results. The service works off a network of 3,300 small satellites in low-earth orbit transmitting internet signals from a small satellite dish that resembles a Direct TV dish, except this dish moves to follow the satellites as they track across the sky. There are currently more than a million users worldwide using the SpaceX service launched 55 satellites at a time by Falcon 9 rockets.

The $144,000 grant will cover the initial cost of the ground-based equipment which is typically $599 per unit and the monthly cost expense of the service for two years for the 60 families. The service is a bit pricey starting at $110 per month, but when you consider there is no infrastructure cost to string miles of fiber through the mountains and valleys to the most remote locations in Southwest Virginia, the service begins to look like a bargain.

The release from VCEDA says the organization was given $500,000 in the Virginia state budget for FY23 and another half a million in FY24 to expand education and telehealth access as well as $500,000 in 2022. The VCEDA has allocated $232,500 of the FY23 funds to provide Starlink service to an additional 94 residences in Wise County.

It is great to see these rural counties partnering with VCEDA to get high-speed internet access to as many unserved families as possible. We can continue to wait and wish for internet providers to string wires through the hills and hollers, or we can look to the sky to find a more direct path the future.

The answer to Southwest Virginia’s broadband access problem is circling right over our heads and can be solved in a matter of days instead of waiting years for ground-based internet providers to bring broadband service to rural areas.

Thanks to VCEDA for bringing high-speed internet to 60 homes in Dickenson County and 94 more residences in Wise County. It’s a prudent investment in our children’s future that will pay off in multiple ways in the future.