Our View: Escapees raise questions about jail security

It’s a story that sounds like the plot of a movie but has been all too real for area residents this past week.

Three inmates escaped from the Sullivan County jail through an air vent, leaving puzzled law enforcement officers scrambling to find them.

It seems to be a failure of our use of technology that we can locate our iPhone anywhere in the world but cannot locate three inmates believed to be dangerous threats to society.

With two of the three inmates apparently deceased following a car chase through several counties in eastern North Carolina and the third inmate nowhere to be found, there is no shortage of questions about how three inmates could find a security flaw in a county jail that opened in 1987. The three not only escaped the building itself but also made it outside the security perimeter.

Some questions the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has not answered yet are key to learning exactly how this took place.

» How long were the three inmates gone before anyone noticed they were missing?

» Did the inmates have help on the outside? Was anyone there to give them a ride or help with the escape?

Sullivan County commissioners recently approved a new $95 million jail. That’s a needed solution to a jail situation that has seen severe overcrowding almost since the day it opened. It is unclear whether overcrowding or a lack of staffing resources contributed to the escape, but clearly something went wrong.

Back in November, the jail was advertising for corrections officer positions with a pay of $15.38 per hour.

These three inmates who escaped were not minimum security prisoners in the clink for shoplifting or marijuana possession. One of the late escapees was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife. The second escapee was in jail on charges of auto theft. He had previously escaped from a courthouse in Pulaski. Johnny Brown, the only person still on the run, was charged with domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

We are fortunate the only collateral damage from the escapees so far, that we know of, is a convenience store clerk’s wrecked automobile.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andy Seabolt said the security issues with the air vent have been fixed. That’s great. But what needs to happen is an overall security study of the jail to find other flaws before an inmate can take advantage of them.

Hopefully, the sheriff’s department will work with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation or other outside consultants to determine how this escape happened, fix what went wrong and give the public some increased assurance that an escaped convict will not end up on their back porch in the middle of the night.