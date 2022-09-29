Our View | Don't spend that tax discount yet, the city is going to need it back

If you are a taxpayer in Bristol, Virginia, the Bristol City Council just gave you some money off your taxes.

Our advice is to calculate the amount the savings the recently-approved 17% discount off the total valuation of personal property taxes means to your personal tax bill. Then take that $20, $50, $75 or whatever dollar figure it may be and put it in a jar on a high shelf. Or better yet, put it in an interest-earning savings account because sometime soon the city will be asking for that money back.

This election year move to provide some relief to the taxpayers due to higher than normal automobile assessments is as shortsighted as it is patronizing. By only assessing personal property at 83% of its total value the city left a potential $700,000 on the table. For a city that was borrowing from future tax payments to make payroll just a few years ago, it seems like an overly optimistic move given what is facing the city the next few years.

Sure, Bristol Virginia has made great strides in improving its finances after being identified by the Virginia auditor in 2017 as one of the most financially distressed localities in Virginia. The city had nearly $29 million in the bank as of June 30 and a new casino is now pumping tax revenue into the coffers. There’s no doubt things are looking up and the city is on the rise.

But a problem is lurking on the horizon. City Manager Randy Eads again reminded council of the 10-ton smelly gorilla in the room as they voted to give away revenue.

“It’s been seven years the city’s been in good financial shape, I can assure you council with the landfill, and what we have set aside right now, is going to go really quickly,” Eads said. “We have to be really careful what we’re going to do moving forward or we’ll wind up back in 2012-2017 borrowing tax anticipation notes to meet operating expenses.

“I recognize taxes are a burden on people but we have commitments we’re going to have to make to DEQ as it relates to that landfill and we do not know the total cost of those projects yet ... I urge you to use caution because the city has to do the financially responsible thing even though it may not be the popular thing.”

The vote on the tax relief shows just how short of a memory this council has. Only two weeks earlier they voted to take $750,000 from the $29 million fund balance to pay attorney’s fees for the lawsuit related to the landfill and another $100,000 to pay fines to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

While some may argue the additional $700K in personal property taxes was not in the city’s budget and therefore won’t be missed. The $750K in attorney fees was certainly not in the budget either. That’s why the money was appropriated from the fund balance.

Eads is exactly right on this issue. The $29 million may seem like a lot. But just this month Bristol, Virginia went from a city getting paid to take garbage to a city paying to take its garbage elsewhere. So you quickly have the additional expense of paying another place to take a significant amount of trash while also losing any revenue that was coming into the landfill.

Where the landfill formerly had some income to offset the expense of operations and the efforts to correct its issues, there is now no revenue and additional expense.

Council also did not seem to remember the financial acrobatics the city went through to finance its new $27 million elementary school. Why not take the additional taxes and apply it to the loan for that project, or be prepared for any cost overruns the project may incur? No one would have argued with that.

Giving taxpayers money back always feels like the correct thing to do, especially when other localities are making the same move throughout the area. But every situation is different and Bristol, Virginia’s situation is nothing like Washington County, Virginia’s situation.

As surely as the stench rises from the landfill, that money city council “saved” the taxpayers this year will be asked for down the road.