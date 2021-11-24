Our View: ‘Doing all we can do’ is just not good enough

What do we expect? They are doing all they can do.

This isn’t a pump that you go out to Lowe’s and pick up and install like a kitchen garbage disposal. This fix will take seven weeks and cost $228,600.

How many times have we been told by Eads that water is the enemy of the landfill? Yet the city waited six months after a warning letter from DEQ to take action on the pumps.

This isn’t the first time some puzzling landfill issues have popped up on City Council’s agenda. Council voted to connect the pipes to the new gas wells during a late October meeting, leaving at least one member of the board wondering why that step wasn’t included in the initial approval to drill the 21 new wells. It was kind of like council approving the purchase of a car and then having to approve buying an engine to put in the car. One action made no sense without the other.

But they are doing all they can do.

Eads has said repeatedly the city is listening to the experts. The experts at DEQ sent them a warning letter that said the city should replace a leachate pump, but the city didn’t do anything for six months. What experts are they listening to?