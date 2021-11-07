Our View | Compensate landfill victims

Bristol, Virginia officials continue to express sympathy for those affected by the city’s malodorous landfill. The city has also accepted responsibility for the poor decision-making and lack of proper reporting and maintenance that led the area to this sad situation.

But sympathy isn’t enough. So far, the city has been averse to taking any steps to provide direct aid to those affected.

City Manager Randy Eads said in a meeting with Bristol Herald Courier representatives Friday, Oct. 8, the city didn’t want to provide any form of compensation to those affected by the smell because it could cause legal issues.

“I think you have to be very careful when you do that because it could be an admission of guilt,” the city manager, who concurrently serves as the city attorney, said when asked about the possibility of providing HEPA filters, air purifiers or hotel vouchers. “As soon as anyone starts doing that, that could be used against us later in a potential lawsuit.”