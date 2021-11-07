Our View | Compensate landfill victims

Bristol, Virginia officials continue to express sympathy for those affected by the city’s malodorous landfill. The city has also accepted responsibility for the poor decision-making and lack of proper reporting and maintenance that led the area to this sad situation.
But sympathy isn’t enough. So far, the city has been averse to taking any steps to provide direct aid to those affected.
City Manager Randy Eads said in a meeting with Bristol Herald Courier representatives Friday, Oct. 8, the city didn’t want to provide any form of compensation to those affected by the smell because it could cause legal issues.
“I think you have to be very careful when you do that because it could be an admission of guilt,” the city manager, who concurrently serves as the city attorney, said when asked about the possibility of providing HEPA filters, air purifiers or hotel vouchers. “As soon as anyone starts doing that, that could be used against us later in a potential lawsuit.”
This was right after Eads explained that the reason the city was delayed by months in beginning the process of fixing the issue is because a landfill employee, who has since been terminated, had not been accurately recording the wellhead temperatures. So city officials did not realize how serious the situation was back in late 2020 and early 2021. If that is not the legal definition of negligence, we are not sure what is.
City officials admit the stench is a huge problem. They admit the problem comes from their landfill. But they don’t want to help the people suffering every day from the problem they created because they don’t want to establish guilt.
We hate to be the one to break this to the city of Bristol, Virginia, but we have all established who is guilty in this situation. It hasn’t taken a court and a judge. We have eyes, ears and noses that all smell the stink of past poor decisions still permeating from city hall.
Eads again emphasized the city was not ready to compensate those affected by the landfill Wednesday morning during a Chamber of Commerce meeting at the train station.
“At this time, the city is not prepared to give financial assistance to those that have been impacted,” Eads said in response to a question from a member of the Bristol Tennessee City Council.
Why not?
It seems particularly inhumane that the city would admit, “Whoopsie, sorry, our bad.” But not follow that with a plan to help residents cope with the problem that has been thrust upon them by the city’s landfill.
In times when the drinking water supply from the water treatment plant has become polluted or a major leak caused a shortage, cities have supplied free bottled water. When city equipment damages a residence, the city pays to fix it. That’s how cities take care of citizens in need.
While it’s true this situation of wind-driven air pollution across two states is unique, the city’s abject refusal to provide any sort of aid such as HEPA filters or air purification systems is puzzling. Bristol, Virginia’s sympathy and understanding does nothing to alleviate the suffering of those who report sleepless nights, respiratory issues, nausea or nose bleeds.
Driving around the area affected by the landfill, it is clear that many of the victims of this environmental tragedy live in low-income housing. They may not have the means to spend between $150 to $300 for an air purifier. They need help, not sympathy.
The fact that the city is more concerned with its legal strategy than the quality of life of its citizens and neighbors says more about them than any heartfelt expression of sympathy and understanding ever will.