Our View: Coalition needs to work with homeless population in Bristol

As a steady spring rain drenched the city, Bristol’s community leaders gathered inside the auditorium at the Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center to come up with strategies to address the city’s homeless population.

The meeting organized by the United Way of Bristol and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce is a good first step to finding a solution to the issue of members of our community sleeping in doorways of businesses on State Street, or on the stage at Cumberland Park.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart praised the large cross section of people who attended the meeting, but one group was notably absent — the homeless themselves.

The homeless population is human and should be treated as our neighbors. For many of us, we could have been on the streets along with them had we been born into poverty, abusive family situations or become chemically dependent. These are our brothers and sisters. They are children of God who struggle but have thoughts and ideas and stories to tell about how they came to be in this situation and what could help pull them out.

As community leaders answered poll questions about why they thought people were homeless, the people who could truthfully and legitimately answer those questions were out in the rain on the streets of Bristol somewhere.

It is unclear at this point if the homeless coalition plans to work to solve the homelessness problem from the perspective of local businesses troubled by the poor impression left by a vagabond in front of a business provides or the actual homeless people who need some help lifting their current station in life. Perhaps it will be a bit of both.

At some point the homeless community has to be brought to the table to determine their needs. The coalition could spend hours coming up with a plan for a day center or a resource center for the homeless community only to find it underutilized because it is located in the wrong location, open inconvenient hours or lacking in the care and compassion needed to serve this at-risk population.

The homeless community themselves must be part of the solution to the problem. What do they need to find a better life? What services or facilities would work to get them off the streets? How do we map out a plan to get them a job or find services to receive assistance to keep these individuals from being forced to sleep on the streets?

Battling homelessness is a big task for Bristol and one that has been ignored for far too long. The good thing is that the city is taking one step of many that will need to be taken to make this situation better. But at some point the community leaders are going to have to walk arm-in-arm with the homeless population for this journey to have a fruitful ending.