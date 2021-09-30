Our View: City’s honesty over landfill odor is a breath of fresh air

Honesty.
That’s what residents of both states got from Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads on Tuesday as he outlined a timeline for the potential closing of the problematic landfill, while also detailing progress made on a series of wells that will likely not be ready to bring any relief from the scourge of the landfill smell until the end of this year.
The problem is, the truth stinks.
The narrative Eads presented to council reads like a doctor diagnosing a patient with a terrible disease and telling them there are no easy remedies. The medicine is expensive and may not even work. Add to that the fact that stopping what caused the disease will take at least seven years and the symptoms will still linger long after that.
It’s certainly not what the residents and businesses trapped in the stench zone wanted to hear, but it is much better than providing false hope and being overly optimistic about a dire situation.
The city is now thinking about this issue correctly. Instead of focusing on all the money invested in the landfill and all the money still owed, Eads gets it right when he recognizes no one dealing with a constant stench in their home night after night gives a damn that the city still owes $34 million on the stinking landfill.
“Finances are not the driving force behind the decisions we’ll make going forward,” Eads told Bristol Herald Courier reporter David McGee after the meeting. “It’s a quality-of-life issue we have to correct for our citizens.”
But the problem will soon grow beyond quality-of-life issues. How does a retired couple living on Georgia Avenue downsize and move to a senior condo complex if they can’t sell their home? How do growing families looking for a place with more bedrooms sell their starter home for a bigger place? Who is going to compensate these residents for any loss of equity because of this issue?
The city residents on both sides of the state line affected by the stench day after day did nothing to warrant this constant abuse of their sense of smell. They did nothing to cause the problem. Many of them cannot even vote for the city council members in charge of fixing the problem because they live on the Tennessee side of town. They are the people looking for some type of relief and seeing none on the horizon.
Unlike a flooding issue that might happen when it rains, this stench is more unpredictable — terrible on some days, barely noticeable on others. Given these conditions, how does a family in the affected area invite friends to an outdoor birthday party, enjoy a swim in the pool or even spend a quiet night on the deck?
This stench is stealing basic liberties from those affected. It is taking away some common reasonable uses of their property.
It’s great to see the city is being honest and giving realistic assessments about the problems they face fixing these landfill issues. Now, they need to reach out to the residents affected and ask how they can help them.