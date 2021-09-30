Our View: City’s honesty over landfill odor is a breath of fresh air

But the problem will soon grow beyond quality-of-life issues. How does a retired couple living on Georgia Avenue downsize and move to a senior condo complex if they can’t sell their home? How do growing families looking for a place with more bedrooms sell their starter home for a bigger place? Who is going to compensate these residents for any loss of equity because of this issue?

The city residents on both sides of the state line affected by the stench day after day did nothing to warrant this constant abuse of their sense of smell. They did nothing to cause the problem. Many of them cannot even vote for the city council members in charge of fixing the problem because they live on the Tennessee side of town. They are the people looking for some type of relief and seeing none on the horizon.

Unlike a flooding issue that might happen when it rains, this stench is more unpredictable — terrible on some days, barely noticeable on others. Given these conditions, how does a family in the affected area invite friends to an outdoor birthday party, enjoy a swim in the pool or even spend a quiet night on the deck?

This stench is stealing basic liberties from those affected. It is taking away some common reasonable uses of their property.

It’s great to see the city is being honest and giving realistic assessments about the problems they face fixing these landfill issues. Now, they need to reach out to the residents affected and ask how they can help them.