Our View: Cities must keep communicating about landfill

That’s absolutely correct. The big losers in the silent treatment from the city would only be those with a vested interest in how the efforts to fix the issues are progressing and what can be expected in the coming days and weeks.

City leaders on the Tennessee side of the border need to keep talking as well. It was disappointing to see Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah decline to comment for a story about the landfill due to pending litigation.

Eads correctly pointed out that many of the documents about the landfill are public information and can be accessed through a Freedom of Information Act request. Also, with months of very open public comment about the issue, it is unlikely a gag order on the subject would have any relevance other than to further frustrate those affected by the stench.

What we are seeing is the beginning of a legal fight that could go on for years, and will likely only benefit the legal industry. This is a sideshow. It will not move Bristol forward.

Have we not learned in our more than 165 years that our two cities are locked arm in arm? When one stumbles, it pulls the other down as well.