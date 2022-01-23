Our View | Church’s air purifier donations show power of community to take on problems

Finding a silver lining to the cloud of landfill emissions that regularly envelop parts of our town is a tall task, but zooming out from the dank hole in the heart of Bristol shows a community coming together to help its neighbors cope with a dreadful situation.

One of the main themes repeated in the Bible is, “Love your neighbor.” We see that happening in Bristol as a result of this situation.

One of the parables Jesus uses to illustrate how to be a good neighbor is the story of the “Good Samaritan.” The story is told as an answer to a lawyer who asks Jesus what constitutes the definition of these neighbors he has been talking about. Is it just the people who live next door? How about the people with the constantly yapping dogs across the street?

We imagine the lawyer asking if residents of Tennessee were actually neighbors since they legally reside in another territory not governed by the laws and esteemed officials of the commonwealth of Virginia, and vice versa.

The parable explains that we are all neighbors no matter where we reside, our ethnic background, what religion we practice or whether we root for the Hokies or the Volunteers.

Today’s story about the Rev. Sam Weddington of First Presbyterian Church and a coalition of volunteers and donors coming together to provide nearly 800 air purifiers to those living in the stench zone is one example of how the community is joining together to help each other get through this trying time. These volunteers, most with other jobs and family responsibilities, are playing out the parable of the Good Samaritan in real life by showing love to all who demonstrate a need to receive an air purifier so they may be able to breathe a little easier in their homes.

If you combine the 781 air purifiers provided by Weddington’s group with the 220 from the United Way of Bristol, that’s 1,000 air purifiers distributed in a town with a two-state combined total of nearly 19,000 households. That’s amazing.

Instead of only pleading for the Bristol Virginia City Council to take responsibility for the situation and provide air purifiers like the Bristol Tennessee City Council and United Way are doing for Tennessee residents, this group has taken matters into its own hands and provided some relief for a community in need of some hope.

This is what community should look like. This is how neighbors should help neighbors. This is what makes Bristol a good place to live despite its terribly stinky landfill.

As Weddington also mentioned in the article, air purifiers do not cure the landfill problem. They only provide a certain measure of relief from the landfill emissions.

But the grassroots effort provided by Weddington, First Presbyterian Church, the volunteers and donors have put forth to make this happen has shown what can be done without government help and what can be done when we erase the state line and think of ourselves as one community of neighbors.