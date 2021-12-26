Our View | Christmas has come, and the landfill still stinks

The city needs to move quickly to Plan B. What’s next?

The current situation is not acceptable. If the wells are not going to do the job then we need a new plan, and it shouldn’t come from anyone affiliated with the city of Bristol, Virginia. The city’s time to fix this problem has expired. The city of Bristol, Virginia needs to raise its hand and ask for governmental help, now.

The city is facing the possibility of legal action from Bristol, Tennessee; being regularly fined for violating benzene limits in its wastewater by BVU and fighting back against DEQ over violations concerning inoperable leachate pumps. We have no more time to wait for them to get their act together.

It’s time for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and/or the federal Environmental Protection Agency to take control of this situation and solicit help from environmental experts to work a solution that will bring relief as quickly as possible. Those affected need a realistic estimate of how long this situation will last and what steps need to be taken to put this smelly genie back in its bottle.