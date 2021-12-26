Our View | Christmas has come, and the landfill still stinks

This day after Christmas has the city of Bristol reaching again into the bottom of its collective stocking hoping the solution to its odorous landfill problem was accidently overlooked Christmas morning.
It seems the Christmas present city officials hoped would end this now year-old landfill nightmare has not arrived, and the stench of Bristol Virginia’s governmental malpractice remains a prevalent problem. The work to install new gas wells by Christmas has been completed, but the odors have not abated as city officials hoped.
City officials said “be patient” as they did “all they could do” spending more than a million dollars on gas wells, the connecting pipes and consultant fees in hopes of controlling the smell that has invaded homes, been blamed for a myriad of health issues and is turning Bristol’s slogan of “A Good Place to Live” from a reality to a far-fetched dream.
Those affected have been patient, and apparently will need to exercise even more patience, despite the city of Bristol, Virginia providing a total of $0 to those taxpayers affected by their decades of inadequacies as public leaders. The city has provided no air purifiers, no air filters and no options for temporary shelter. Air purifiers for Bristol, Virginia residents in need have been bought by private donors. The city should be embarrassed by the lack of help it has provided in this emergency situation.
Bristol, Virginia city leaders would not even offer up words of sympathy to those pleading with them for help during the December City Council meeting. They appear to be all out of both money and compassion for those suffering.
While the wells are still being tuned to maximize gas extraction from the landfill leaves some hope the stench may still be controlled in the coming days, the fact that the Smell My City app fills up every day with complaints of foul odors in neighborhoods near the landfill and Facebook complaints are as plentiful as ever, combined with official smell complaints nearing 6,000 leaves no doubt the problem remains a persistent plague. In fact, the smell seems to be expanding with new areas reporting the stench in recent weeks.
The night before Christmas brought no peace and joy, just more stench to those in the landfill smell zone. Residents described a restless night with little or no sleep on Facebook. One even said their out-of-town visitors left early from The Bristol Hotel because of the stench.
Those affected by the stench got some good news recently when an environmental report commissioned by the Bristol Tennessee City Council said the emissions from the landfill will likely not cause any long-term health effects. Still, these residents’ quality of life has been gravely affected with loss of sleep, nausea and breathing issues being regularly reported.
The city needs to move quickly to Plan B. What’s next?
The current situation is not acceptable. If the wells are not going to do the job then we need a new plan, and it shouldn’t come from anyone affiliated with the city of Bristol, Virginia. The city’s time to fix this problem has expired. The city of Bristol, Virginia needs to raise its hand and ask for governmental help, now.
The city is facing the possibility of legal action from Bristol, Tennessee; being regularly fined for violating benzene limits in its wastewater by BVU and fighting back against DEQ over violations concerning inoperable leachate pumps. We have no more time to wait for them to get their act together.
It’s time for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and/or the federal Environmental Protection Agency to take control of this situation and solicit help from environmental experts to work a solution that will bring relief as quickly as possible. Those affected need a realistic estimate of how long this situation will last and what steps need to be taken to put this smelly genie back in its bottle.
The city of Bristol, Virginia appears to not have any landfill expertise on staff. They depend on a myriad of consultants to advise them and is currently looking for a third consulting firm to tell the city if the other two consulting companies have been doing the right things or not.
We need real solutions. The DEQ has been involved looking over the landfill on occasion and fining the city for doing things like putting a bucket over a broken pipe on a leaking leachate pump. That same report said the materials to fix the broken pipe were near the site but the problem had not been repaired. It’s documented issues like this that has eroded public confidence in the city’s ability to deal with this issue.
There also needs to be a FEMA-type plan to provide air purifiers or temporary housing to all those who need it. A good night’s sleep or being able to enjoy a quiet night at home should not depend on the direction of the wind or barometric pressure.
Our citizens suffering from this issue every day need hope. They hoped the situation would be resolved by Christmas. Christmas has come and gone, but the smell of Bristol Virginia’s incompetence still lingers.