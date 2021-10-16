Our View: Cast your vote for democracy and against paranoia

Virginians concerned about the future of democracy, access to the ballot box and lies spread about our election process by former leaders can do something about it between now and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 — vote.

Voting is the antidote to the talk of big lies, lawsuits and a monthslong election audit in Arizona, where the key outcome was the original loser was proven to be a bigger loser.

The U.S. election system has served as a model of the democratic process for decades. Our system has not been hacked by a foreign government. There has not been widespread or even a minor amount of election fraud. The voting machines have not been rigged.

Those casting unsubstantiated doubt on our election process only want to keep you at home thinking your vote does not count. That’s not true. Sitting at home withholding your vote from the process only helps them win and weakens democracy as a result.

No matter who you choose to vote for, the key is to participate. Be a part of the process. Have a stake in the government. But as important as it is to vote, it is also important to understand who you are voting for and the values they hold. Do a little research. Know who is on the ballot and what your choices are before you step up to the voting tablet.