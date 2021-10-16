Our View: Cast your vote for democracy and against paranoia

Virginians concerned about the future of democracy, access to the ballot box and lies spread about our election process by former leaders can do something about it between now and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 — vote.
Voting is the antidote to the talk of big lies, lawsuits and a monthslong election audit in Arizona, where the key outcome was the original loser was proven to be a bigger loser.
The U.S. election system has served as a model of the democratic process for decades. Our system has not been hacked by a foreign government. There has not been widespread or even a minor amount of election fraud. The voting machines have not been rigged.
Those casting unsubstantiated doubt on our election process only want to keep you at home thinking your vote does not count. That’s not true. Sitting at home withholding your vote from the process only helps them win and weakens democracy as a result.
No matter who you choose to vote for, the key is to participate. Be a part of the process. Have a stake in the government. But as important as it is to vote, it is also important to understand who you are voting for and the values they hold. Do a little research. Know who is on the ballot and what your choices are before you step up to the voting tablet.
While Republican-controlled legislatures in Texas and Georgia have worked to limit how citizens can vote, Virginia has greatly expanded access to the ballot box with early voting, no-excuse absentee ballots and drop boxes. The improvements leave Virginians with fewer excuses to not participate in the process.
The former president recently said Republicans should not vote in future elections until his allegations about the 2020 election have been rectified. How many more times does he need to be told he lost the 2020 election? There have been 63 legal cases where Donald Trump’s team lost in their claims of election abnormalities — some of those cases were before judicial officials appointed by Trump.
Election fraud is just a big lie. We still do elections better than any other country. Those who say they have proof of irregularity and have big events to unveil their findings only seem to have more offers for pillows than evidence of cheating.
Our election system is trustworthy. It’s safeguarded by citizen registrars throughout the country and Virginia who work hard to make sure our elections are fairly held and accurately reported.
The key is the individual voter. They start the process of choosing a candidate one vote at a time.
Do your part this election season in Virginia by voting. Cast a ballot for democracy and against crazy, paranoid conspiracy theories designed to weaken our democracy and limit access to the ballot box.