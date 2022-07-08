Our View | Casino opening marks new day, new start for Bristol

Today is the day we have been waiting for.

After enduring decades of seeing its Twin City spring ahead in economic development while Bristol, Virginia’s dreams of a major retail center off Exit 5 literally hit rock, today is the day for Bristol, Virginia to shine.

Today is a day to celebrate a fresh start.

Driven by the dreams of Jim McGlothlin of the United Company and Clyde Stacy of Par Ventures, the two helped convince Virginia legislators to allow Bristol and other economically-distressed cities in Virginia to hold referendums allowing casinos.

This is Bristol, Virginia’s lifeline. It’s a chance for the city to literally dig itself out of the mounds of garbage of an ill-advised quarry landfill that has helped bury the city under a mound of more than $100 million in debt. The casino project has given hope for a brighter future of a city looking to invest and grow again instead of constantly looking for ways to save money.

The project also benefits the city by taking an old outdated mall, and turning it into what will eventually become a gleaming example of what the nation’s other run-down malls can become with a bit of creative ingenuity.

As we celebrate today and look toward a brighter future with an influx of tax money, eventually more than 1,000 jobs and millions of additional tourists, it is important to realize this is only the beginning. This a temporary casino in an old Belk building taking up only 30,000 square feet of what will become a 100,000-square-foot gaming floor in a 500,000-square-foot casino facility when the full Hard Rock opens in 2024. That doesn’t include the 300-room hotel, and an outdoor event center to come after that. We are only taking the first step of this journey today. There is much more good news to come.

Today is a day to embrace change.

Whether you are for the casino or against it, we are a casino town now and Bristol will never be the same again.

Just like the area’s character changed when Larry Carrier, Carl Moore and R.G. Pope started sketching plans for a half-mile oval race track on paper napkins, this casino will quickly become part of the area’s identity.

Cherokee was once only known for Native American museums and kitschy amusement parks? That area has been transformed into a resort town by Harrah’s Casino bringing an influx of wealth into what was once one of the poorest parts of North Carolina.

The thousand new jobs will change our area. We are already seeing a housing shortage. Our school systems will be challenged to keep up with the growth. The restaurants may be a bit more crowded and the hotel rooms more expensive because of the influx of tourists the casino will bring, but these are all good problems to solve.

The casino will change Bristol’s image. It is up to us to make sure we handle these changes productively in a way that moves the area forward.

A new day has come for Bristol, Virginia. May we have the wisdom to use this opportunity to make our lives and our communities better.

Today is a good day.