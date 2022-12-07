 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our View

Our View | Casino groundbreaking provides some sunshine on Bristol's dismal day

120822-bhc-nws-casinogroundbreak-p4

President of Hard Rock Casino Bristol Allie Evangelista, The United Company Charman Jim McGlothlin, President of Par Ventures Clyde Stacy, and Bristol Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum sit on stage listening to the future plans of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol during the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

Hard Rock could not have picked a better time to break ground on its $500 million permanent casino.

A day after the Bristol Virginia City Council struggled to understand how they were going to afford a $60 million bill to close the city’s quarry landfill, Hard Rock brought some sunshine to the city’s economic outlook on a rainy dismal day.

Imagine the prospects for Bristol, Virginia without the hope brought by the company resurrecting the long dead Bristol Mall property into a bright, shiny, state-of-the art hotel and casino right off I-81 guaranteed to bring more lodging taxes, more meals taxes and attracting other businesses to build around the casino to benefit from the increased traffic that will be coming to Bristol.

The success of the temporary casino with 600,000 visitors in its first five months provides evidence that the permanent facility with 1,300 slot machines and 50 table games will bring more people looking to experience big casino gaming. The lack of an on-site hotel has been mentioned by visitors to the temporary casino as a definite drawback. Providing 300 rooms so gaming enthusiasts can stay on-site will be the recipe for keeping tourists in town for an additional night or two and make Bristol even more of a weekend destination.

The rain could not dampen the optimism of regional and city leaders as they grabbed shovels outfitted with guitar necks and dug into a trough of dirt under a tent set up in the old mall parking lot.

In addition to increased tourism and tax revenue, the casino will bring jobs. The 600-member team at the temporary casino will be doubled to a work force of 1,200. In addition to the permanent jobs after the casino opens in 2024, the construction of the facility is expected to bring another 900 to 1,000 temporary construction jobs to the area.

In all, it was a good day for Bristol, Virginia as the city got some much needed good news.

Although casinos are not all fun and games and come with issues that need to be handled and supported by community services, Hard Rock’s arrival in Bristol comes at a time when the city desperately needs hope and renewal.

The structure that will soon begin rising on the old Bristol Mall property will provide a clear signal that despite its past issues, Bristol is growing, moving forward and open for new business.

