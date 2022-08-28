Our View | Broadband is the future; Southwest Virginia must not be left behind again

When getting broadband internet service to the people who need it, the last mile is the hardest and often the most expensive.

Federal and state governments can throw billions at the issue until it seems ridiculous, but unless you find someone willing to run fiber into every nook and cranny of Southwest Virginia, the problem of our communities lacking the capability to connect with the rest of the world for remote work, home learning and telehealth appointments will remain.

During his recent visit to Southwest Virginia, U.S. Sen.Mark Warner frequently spoke about the funds committed to broadband expressing disappointment that more has not been done with the funds provided by both the federal and state governments to get families online with high-speed internet.

“Having broadband to all of your houses isn’t going to guarantee your success, but not having broadband means you’ve got no future,” Warner told those public officials and school superintendents gathered on the stage of the Ridgeview Middle School Auditorium Monday.

He said during his stop in Clintwood, Virginia, there was no reason 98% of the state should not have access to broadband in the next three to five years. The key is getting the service to the homes in areas with difficult topography sometimes spread several miles apart. The situation is difficult for internet providers who make money by running the fewest miles of wires to the largest number of potential subscribers.

To solve to issue, Warner said many areas are looking to rural coops to run the last miles of service. The problem here is, unlike the rest of rural areas of the state, Southwest Virginia does not have electric coops.

Southwest Virginia only has one rural electric coop. Powell Valley Coop serves the far westernmost tip of the state as well as part of Northeast Tennessee.

The idea of using an electric company to provide internet service is a good one. We see it working well on the Tennessee side as Bristol Tennessee Essential Services provides power, cable and broadband internet to residents.

It’s an idea that makes sense. Electric companies have the equipment and expertise to run the lines. They have the poles, the underground trenches and the right-of-way agreements.

Although Southwest Virginia does not have rural electric coops, it does have Appalachian Power. The company has mostly been a middle mile provider in the race for broadband expansion, running the fiber between communities and partnering with a local internet service provider to hook up the individual homes and businesses.

This was the dream that originally fueled BVU OptiNet extend last mile service to out-of-the-way areas some 20 years ago. But the carrot was cable TV because it was the profitability of TV that would entice people to sign up for its triple play — cable, phone and Internet — and light up a fiber-optic network across the Cumberland Plateau Planning District counties. Working together they fulfilled some of that dream before the cancer of greed beset BVU and ultimately brought about the sale of its OptiNet division to Point Broadband. The Georgia provider has expanded that network but sledding is slow when homes and customers are so spread out.

Appalachian Power partnered with Gigabeam Networks of Bluefield, Virginia in 2020 to install 238 miles of fiber in Grayson County. Gigbeam served as the last-mile provider for the project. The partnership was extended to provide broadband to 12,000 homes in Bland and Montgomery counties this past June.

Warner said finding internet service providers interested in providing service to remote areas with the capability to actually make it happen has been an issue.

“In too many places localities went out and partnered with someone who was a new company and maybe or maybe didn’t know about how to run broadband internet,” Warner said.

We need to get this right and we need to get it right quickly. The fact that Appalachian Power is serving as a middle mile provider is great. We need to find internet service providers willing to string broadband fiber into every hill and valley or let Appalachian Power take a crack at it themselves.

Broadband is the new electrical service. It is our future. Southwest Virginia cannot get left behind again.