Our View | Broadband is the future; Southwest Virginia must not be left behind again

  • Updated
Closing the digital divide

The unequal access to certain technologies quickly became glaring as classrooms shifted online during the height of the pandemic. Those without a home computer, tablet, or dependable internet access were put at an immediate disadvantage, and in many instances school districts and communities were not able to give them the equipment and support they needed.

When it comes to education, the digital divide between those with knowledge and access to technology and those without existed prior to the pandemic—but the gulf widened after COVID. According to research by Pew, the digital divide manifests in several ways, affecting various groups of people disproportionately. Adults with disabilities, for example, are less likely to own a computer or smart device, meaning there it's less likely hat such devices are available to other members of their households. Geography matters, too: Broadband internet access in rural areas lags behind both urban and suburban areas.

In terms of the "homework gap" created by digital inequity, more than one-third of parents with children whose school went virtual during COVID reported technological obstacles in schoolwork engagement. Lower income households were more likely to report such obstacles by a ratio of more than 2 to 1 over higher income households.

To begin closing the digital divide, the federal government created the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program works directly with internet providers to lower high-speed internet costs. The IIJA has devoted $65 billion toward growing the national broadband network; moreover, the American Rescue Plan has provided a further $25 billion in the form of capital investment funds and state and local disbursements toward the same.

 Canva

When getting broadband internet service to the people who need it, the last mile is the hardest and often the most expensive.

Federal and state governments can throw billions at the issue until it seems ridiculous, but unless you find someone willing to run fiber into every nook and cranny of Southwest Virginia, the problem of our communities lacking the capability to connect with the rest of the world for remote work, home learning and telehealth appointments will remain.

During his recent visit to Southwest Virginia, U.S. Sen.Mark Warner frequently spoke about the funds committed to broadband expressing disappointment that more has not been done with the funds provided by both the federal and state governments to get families online with high-speed internet.

“Having broadband to all of your houses isn’t going to guarantee your success, but not having broadband means you’ve got no future,” Warner told those public officials and school superintendents gathered on the stage of the Ridgeview Middle School Auditorium Monday.

He said during his stop in Clintwood, Virginia, there was no reason 98% of the state should not have access to broadband in the next three to five years. The key is getting the service to the homes in areas with difficult topography sometimes spread several miles apart. The situation is difficult for internet providers who make money by running the fewest miles of wires to the largest number of potential subscribers.

To solve to issue, Warner said many areas are looking to rural coops to run the last miles of service. The problem here is, unlike the rest of rural areas of the state, Southwest Virginia does not have electric coops.

Southwest Virginia only has one rural electric coop. Powell Valley Coop serves the far westernmost tip of the state as well as part of Northeast Tennessee.

The idea of using an electric company to provide internet service is a good one. We see it working well on the Tennessee side as Bristol Tennessee Essential Services provides power, cable and broadband internet to residents.

It’s an idea that makes sense. Electric companies have the equipment and expertise to run the lines. They have the poles, the underground trenches and the right-of-way agreements.

Although Southwest Virginia does not have rural electric coops, it does have Appalachian Power. The company has mostly been a middle mile provider in the race for broadband expansion, running the fiber between communities and partnering with a local internet service provider to hook up the individual homes and businesses.

This was the dream that originally fueled BVU OptiNet extend last mile service to out-of-the-way areas some 20 years ago. But the carrot was cable TV because it was the profitability of TV that would entice people to sign up for its triple play — cable, phone and Internet — and light up a fiber-optic network across the Cumberland Plateau Planning District counties. Working together they fulfilled some of that dream before the cancer of greed beset BVU and ultimately brought about the sale of its OptiNet division to Point Broadband. The Georgia provider has expanded that network but sledding is slow when homes and customers are so spread out.

Appalachian Power partnered with Gigabeam Networks of Bluefield, Virginia in 2020 to install 238 miles of fiber in Grayson County. Gigbeam served as the last-mile provider for the project. The partnership was extended to provide broadband to 12,000 homes in Bland and Montgomery counties this past June.

Warner said finding internet service providers interested in providing service to remote areas with the capability to actually make it happen has been an issue.

“In too many places localities went out and partnered with someone who was a new company and maybe or maybe didn’t know about how to run broadband internet,” Warner said.

We need to get this right and we need to get it right quickly. The fact that Appalachian Power is serving as a middle mile provider is great. We need to find internet service providers willing to string broadband fiber into every hill and valley or let Appalachian Power take a crack at it themselves.

Broadband is the new electrical service. It is our future. Southwest Virginia cannot get left behind again.

Their View | There are better ways forward than book bans

While lawmakers agreed on why children need to read, localities across the commonwealth have endured divides over what kinds of books should be in students’ hands. Monthslong fights over titles to censor are a poor use of time. There are better ways forward than “book bans.”

Their VIew | Fredericksburg on cusp of solving homelessness?

On Tuesday, several key players in the Fredericksburg region sat down with The Free Lance–Star opinion page editor to give a high-level overview of where the city is in dealing with homelessness. One consistent theme ran through that discussion.

