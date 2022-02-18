Our View: Bristol, Tennessee is working harder at landfill relief than Bristol, Virginia

The Bristol Virginia City Council gets a pass when it comes to much of the responsibility for the landfill mess.

They were not the ones who had the bright idea back in the ’90s to begin dumping garbage into an old quarry in the middle of a residential area. But here they are dealing with the bills, angry residents and a crisis that comes with no easy solutions.

What is not excusable from this mayor and council is the decision to not provide any sort of relief or aid to citizens suffering from the effects of the landfill’s emissions.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council has worked with the United Way to provide almost 300 air purifiers to Tennessee residents. The Rev. Sam Weddington and First Presbyterian Church have raised almost $11,000 and handed out 781 air purifiers. Another 135 machines are needed for 100 people on a waiting list. A lack of funds has currently curtailed Weddington’s distributions.

As has been detailed before, Bristol, Virginia has not allocated a dime to purchase purifiers, air filters or any other methods of relief for these residents coping with the stench from the landfill.

Mayor Anthony Farnum was asked by email Wednesday to explain the council’s rationale for not providing help. He has not responded as of this writing. The only explanation has come from City Attorney and City Manager Randy Eads several months ago, who said the city did not want to provide aid because it could affect the city’s legal situation. The citizens deserve an explanation from the mayor as to why the city has not provided any aid to residents whose homes have been devalued and their quality of life reduced by this scourge upon the city.

If the homes in the stench zone were on fire, the city would send firemen to help put out the fire. If a home were being burglarized, the city police department would arrive and begin investigating the crime. Night after night, city residents are assaulted with putrid smells invading their homes, robbing them of sleep and quality of life, yet the city leaders turn their backs when asked to help with simple, relatively inexpensive products that can provide some measure of comfort.

Fortunately, the city of Bristol, Tennessee and other groups have worked to provide more than 1,000 air purifiers to provide relief, but it should be the city of Bristol, Virginia’s responsibility.

City council’s non-action was more understandable when we were all being told the landfill smells would magically disappear by Christmas. Now that the grim assessment from landfill experts puts the end of the smell at no sooner than the summer of 2023, there is no reason for city leaders to keep sitting on their hands, staring ahead stone-faced, while the affected residents come before them pleading for help.

This mayor and city council will be judged on what they do to help the situation today. Although they have been placed in a horrible situation by their predecessors, the actions they take to bring relief to the suffering of people on both sides of the state line will be their legacy.