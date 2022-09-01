Our View | Bristol’s dual winning streak continues

Bristol’s economic development winning streak continued on a stormy Tuesday afternoon as Tennessee Hills Distillery broke ground on a new facility that will bring 45 new jobs and the fourth-largest automated distillery in the state to the area across from The Pinnacle.

The $21.3 million Tennessee Hills investment combined with the opening of the Bristol Casino will make 2022 a banner year for economic development and tourism professionals on both sides of the state line. Clearly, the Bristol area is on fire economically.

It’s been since 2014 and 2015 when The Pinnacle and The Falls raced to secure retail franchises in their respective developments that the area has had such a buzz. Those projects had a winner and a loser. The projects we are seeing now complement each other instead of competing against each other. The casino and the distillery will bring visitors to town to spend money, dine out, shop and explore all the area has to offer.

The entrepreneurial spirit of the Tennessee Hills owners who have poured their lives into building this business first in Jonesborough, Tennessee, then expanded to Johnson City, Tennessee, and now to Bristol is a success story others can look at as a blueprint of how to make a new business successful.

What’s most encouraging about listening to Tennessee Hill Distillery Founder Tim Callahan talk about his business is the plans for the future. The 35,000-square-foot distillery planned for Bristol, Tennessee is not the culmination of the company’s effort but a launch pad to take the brand national. This is a company with big dreams and they have chosen the property of the former American National University, right off the first I-81 exit in Tennessee as the place to build those dreams.

The Tennessee Hills distillery brings to Bristol its corporate headquarters and a solid partnership with East Tennessee State University’s brewing and distillation sciences program. Classes are already being taught at the facility long before the distillery is up and running.

There is also a 45-acre piece of the land the distillery owners have near The Pinnacle that they have yet to announce plans for. That could be another important piece of the puzzle to get more traffic off I-81 to pump revenue into the local economy.

Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lundberg summed up the feelings of many forced inside the hot and stuffy former American National University by rain and lightning Tuesday.

“Something huge is happening and it’s starting right here, today,” Lundberg said. It certainly is.

If the region continues on this economic winning streak of sorts, we will have new challenges to solve. Traffic in key areas, a lack of housing and overcrowded schools will be critical issues. But with new tax revenue and a vibrant influx of people wanting to move to the area, these are challenges we should welcome.

After years of the area being called economically challenged, it’s nice to see both Bristols celebrate huge successes at the same time. Hopefully the two sides can cheer for each other instead of competing and find ways to work together for the good of all.