Our View: Bristol finally honors its civil rights hero

Part of Bristol’s history will be recognized and remembered today as two historical markers are added to Cumberland Park to permanently commemorate the contributions of Charles Spurgeon Johnson and Lee Street Baptist Church.
Born in Bristol in 1893, Johnson was the first Black president of Fisk University in Nashville. The American sociologist was an early advocate for the rights of Blacks in America.
Johnson was a writer who developed platforms such as a magazine named Opportunity and the creative movement in New York City called the Harlem Renaissance. Both avenues gave Black artists a forum to express their creativity in an environment where those opportunities were greatly limited.
Johnson’s work with the National Urban League in Chicago helped uncover the principle reasons behind the 1919 race riots in Chicago. He looked for opportunities to advance the causes of Black Americans as a precursor to the Civil Rights movement. Some of his best known works sought to understand and explain the plight of Black Americans while also advocating for change. He wrote “Shadow of the Plantation” in 1934 and “Growing Up in The Black Belt” in 1940. In 1930, Johnson won the Harmon Prize for Science for his work entitled “The Negro in American Civilization.”
Johnson was largely unknown or had been forgotten in his hometown until a Dec. 17, 2017, story about him was published in the Bristol Herald Courier. The story was headlined: “Bristol’s most famous [unknown] son: Why Bristol native Charles S. Johnson was spied on by the FBI — and why you’ve never heard of him.”
The story was followed by editorials endorsing the idea of naming Bristol’s new elementary school for Johnson and calling more generally for a memorial for him in the Twin City.
Although his life was cut short by a heart attack in 1956 at the age of 63, Johnson’s work helped lay the groundwork for the passage of the federal Civil Rights Act in 1964. His grandson, Jeh Johnson, who served as director of Homeland Security for the Obama administration from 2013 to 2017, is expected to attend today’s event.
The second marker honors Lee Street Baptist Church. The church was founded by formerly enslaved people and led for many years by the Rev. Charles Henry Johnson, the father of Charles Spurgeon Johnson.
Today, the church is still going strong, having been led for the past 60 years by Dr. Willis Alexander Johnson, or the Rev. W.A. Johnson, as he is more commonly known.
Johnson became the pastor of the historic church when it was still downtown at the corner of Lee and Cumberland streets in 1961. He helped the congregation build a new church building at 1 W. Mary St. in 1965. The church added a Community Center building in 1990 and a Childcare Center in 2000.
The two noteworthy historical markers will be unveiled at 2 p.m. at Cumberland Park so the accomplishments of Charles Spurgeon Johnson and Lee Street Baptist Church can be forever remembered and honored as important pieces of Bristol’s proud heritage.