Our View: Bristol finally honors its civil rights hero

Part of Bristol’s history will be recognized and remembered today as two historical markers are added to Cumberland Park to permanently commemorate the contributions of Charles Spurgeon Johnson and Lee Street Baptist Church.

Born in Bristol in 1893, Johnson was the first Black president of Fisk University in Nashville. The American sociologist was an early advocate for the rights of Blacks in America.

Johnson was a writer who developed platforms such as a magazine named Opportunity and the creative movement in New York City called the Harlem Renaissance. Both avenues gave Black artists a forum to express their creativity in an environment where those opportunities were greatly limited.

Johnson’s work with the National Urban League in Chicago helped uncover the principle reasons behind the 1919 race riots in Chicago. He looked for opportunities to advance the causes of Black Americans as a precursor to the Civil Rights movement. Some of his best known works sought to understand and explain the plight of Black Americans while also advocating for change. He wrote “Shadow of the Plantation” in 1934 and “Growing Up in The Black Belt” in 1940. In 1930, Johnson won the Harmon Prize for Science for his work entitled “The Negro in American Civilization.”