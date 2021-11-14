Our View | Book burners are back; they should return underground

The book burners are back.
Rising from the primordial ooze like a periodic plague of locusts, they spend a season making incessant noise about books containing ideas that don’t match their narrow perspectives about race or sex. It’s never violence or misogyny they protest. It’s always race and sex that pushes their buttons.
They come to strip the leaves of ideas off the trees of our society with a mission to reduce everyone’s vision to match their narrow perspective on the universe. The thing is — they never win. Their efforts are 0-forever. Stopping the advancement of ideas is like stopping a river. You may slow it. You may dam it for a while, but it will break free.
This season, the book burners are banning books from school libraries in Spotsylvania and Henrico counties in Virginia. They are also hard at work in Texas and even Burbank, California.
They are not all of one political party or philosophy. Conservatives in Houston want to ban books from school libraries with same-sex encounters. In California, liberals have moved to ban the classics “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Of Mice and Men” due to how race is portrayed in the books.
After the Texas legislature banned the teaching of critical race theory earlier this year, a Republican lawmaker from Fort Worth sent a letter with a list of 850 books he says violates the ban against critical race theory. So now the ban against teaching the theory in the curriculum has propagated into a ban against any materials containing elements of critical race theory in the entire school. This is a slippery slope we are quickly sliding down.
While the façade to get these 850 books out of school libraries is critical race theory, many of the books on the list deal with sex education, teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, including the book — “100 Questions You’d Never Ask You Parents: Straight Answers to Teens’ questions About Sex, Sexuality and Health.” Actually, they can probably take that book off the shelf because teens have already Googled all 100 of those questions before they could get this printed book from the library.
This decade, the book-burning locusts emerge in a world unfamiliar to their old-fashioned sensibilities. Books are now digital in both written and audio formats. They don’t burn anymore. They are sold by the world’s largest online retailer and can be accessed just seconds after purchase. Small independent book stores are virtually extinct and even the largest chains like Books-A-Million and Barnes and Noble have struggled to remain relevant.
Banning books has become a futile exercise that often only results in bringing old books back from obscurity.
The dustup over the book “Beloved,” a 1987 novel by Toni Morrison during the recent Virginia gubernatorial campaign resulted in the book hitting the best seller list almost a quarter century after being published.
Instead of pulling books off library shelves and putting up bumper lanes for our teens, we should be encouraging the reading of all kinds of books — printed, digital or audio books.
Reading waters the garden of our mind, allowing new ideas to develop and flourish by living vicariously through other experiences. Reading allows us to exercise our brain and escape to new worlds whenever we want.
If we don’t teach our students to thoughtfully deal with complex issues on race and sex when they are teens, when does that happen? Will they ever develop those skills, or do we expect our society to stay safely in the narrow lane provided by the anti-critical race theory group throughout life.
Teens and adults who read are infinitely better prepared to deal with life’s complex situations and challenges than those who don’t.
It’s time for the book burning locusts to stop screeching and return their narrow thought processes and hypocritical morals back underground where they came from before the prophesy delivered by German poet Heinrich Heine in his 1821 play comes true for the second time in the past two centuries, “Where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people also.”