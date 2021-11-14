Our View | Book burners are back; they should return underground

The book burners are back.

Rising from the primordial ooze like a periodic plague of locusts, they spend a season making incessant noise about books containing ideas that don’t match their narrow perspectives about race or sex. It’s never violence or misogyny they protest. It’s always race and sex that pushes their buttons.

They come to strip the leaves of ideas off the trees of our society with a mission to reduce everyone’s vision to match their narrow perspective on the universe. The thing is — they never win. Their efforts are 0-forever. Stopping the advancement of ideas is like stopping a river. You may slow it. You may dam it for a while, but it will break free.

This season, the book burners are banning books from school libraries in Spotsylvania and Henrico counties in Virginia. They are also hard at work in Texas and even Burbank, California.

They are not all of one political party or philosophy. Conservatives in Houston want to ban books from school libraries with same-sex encounters. In California, liberals have moved to ban the classics “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Of Mice and Men” due to how race is portrayed in the books.