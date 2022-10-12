Our View | Bickering at $600 per hour costs us all

The whole landfill situation stinks – literally and figuratively.

Back in February, when Bristol, Tennessee was considering filing its current landfill lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia we wrote this.

What does Bristol, Tennessee hope to gain by filing a lawsuit where the only winners will be the lawyers, and the losers would undoubtedly be taxpayers on both sides of State Street?

Now, after eight months and $1.2 million and counting in combined legal fees for both cities, it appears we were unfortunately correct.

The landfill still stinks and now the two cities are throwing money at high-priced lawyers and sitting before judges to settle disputes instead of sitting across the table and talking to each other like rational city leaders.

But to say the lawsuit has had no value is incorrect. Bristol, Virginia recently proved Bristol, Tennessee’s point that it would do little, if anything, about the landfill issues unless legal pressure was applied after DEQ revealed the city had not been monitoring storm water from the landfill the first half of this year. Questions about the proper amount of cover dirt and the timelines for the installation of equipment to help monitor landfill temperatures have also been called into question in court.

Bristol, Virginia has not been a good neighbor and sometimes legal avenues are the only cure for these situations where trust has been eroded by poor decision making, unkept promises and what appears to general negligence in some cases.

The fact that this community has had to pay lawyers $1.2 million to referee their differences when we have so many other needs is a tragedy beyond the scope of the smelly landfill.

Compare the $1.2 million in legal fees to the $1 million United Way campaign goal for Bristol this year.

If you went to each of the city councils in January and asked if they could budget $500K each for the United Way, a chorus of excuses and cries of saving the taxpayers money would have been given, but yet the two cities have found that money for a cause much less beneficial to the common good.

If you went to the city councils and said we would like each of the Bristols to donate $500K this fiscal year for solutions to solve the crisis of homelessness in the city. A million reasons why this could not happen would have been given about why this cause that would greatly benefit our area could not be done, yet the checks to the lawyers continue to be mailed regularly.

Bristol, Virginia has not spent a dime to supply its citizens with air purifiers, air filters or any materials to help citizens control the stench of the landfill. Apparently this was to avoid liability. That hasn’t worked so well.

They won’t buy air purifiers but we see in the recent bill for more than $41,000 where the city was ordered by the court to pay the expenses of Bristol, Tennessee’s lawyers. Those expenses include travel, lodging, $60 dinners, $17 breakfasts, $25 lunches and even a truck wash in relation to expenses for a court hearing. And there was legal work done – at $600 per hour.

But the city of Bristol, Virginia can’t provide air purifiers to their citizens suffering from the stench of their landfill.

The saddest part of this whole situation is that of the $1.2 million, none of those dollars did anything to help fix the landfill.

The lawyers are the only winners in this sad state of affairs. Bristol taxpayers on both sides of State Street are the losers and will continue to be the losers as long this legal fight carries on at a rate of $600 per hour.