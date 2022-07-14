 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our View | Apartment complex at The Falls is a welcome development

The Falls

A new attorney general’s opinion clears the way for the possible development of residential housing in the center of The Falls, near I-81’s Exit 5.

 David McGee
The Bristol Virginia City Council’s decision to approve an apartment complex in the heart of The Falls commercial retail development off Exit 5 is a good move.

It has been well documented that The Falls has not been the successful retail development it was touted to be for a number of reasons.

The land is very rocky, Bristol Tennessee beat the development to the punch by building The Pinnacle, and a general decline in the retail economy for brick and mortar stores in favor of online options have limited the development’s ability to attract the retail anchors needed to bring travelers off I-81. The purchase of Cabela’s by Bass Pro Shops in 2017 led to the closing of the major tenant in favor of the Bass Pro Shop location at The Pinnacle, a loss The Falls still has not recovered from.

The $30 million apartment complex will give the city a chance to remake The Falls and build a community with accompanying retail to service those in and around the development. The area could well become a blended community of small retail stores and multi-family housing typically seen in communities in Northern Virginia.

The plan is to have between 180 and 210 apartments in the six-building complex. If you consider an average of 1.5 people per apartment, that’s a market of at least 300 people The Falls will have living on site. This may be the impetus to bring more small retailers to serve the residents.

It certainly can’t hurt to fill the empty space in the center of the development and give it some life. Construction tends to bring more construction.

Mayor Anthony Farnum made the point that the apartments could help with the area’s housing shortage. The developers made it clear the complex would be at the high end of the rental spectrum which immediately brought complaints from readers on Facebook about the lack of affordable housing. A $30 million apartment complex in the middle of a major retail area is not a space for affordable housing.

What this complex will do is add to the supply of apartments in the area and help reduce the demand. The result will be that, although these apartments are not considered affordable housing, building them will relieve pressure on the market and reduce the rental price for apartments in other parts of the area, or at least help quell the skyrocketing rental costs seen during the past year.

This development gives Bristol Virginia an opportunity to hit the reset button on The Falls. The area does not need a duplicate of The Pinnacle seven miles away. It is time to take a more realistic approach about what The Falls can be and how best it can contribute to the area’s economy.

