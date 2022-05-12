Our View | After acquittal by his peers, why is officer still suspended?

It’s rarely a good practice to second guess personnel decisions of organizations. It’s impossible for those outside the walls to know all the facts that go into those decisions, but the case of Bristol, Virginia police officer Johnathan Brown is one that may be an exception.

Brown’s case has played out in the public square since that early March morning of 2021 when Brown fired six shots, killing a meth-influenced driver of a red Ford Mustang aiming the car straight for him in a motel parking lot.

A jury of his peers found Brown not guilty of murder after a weeklong court case that finished May 4, but apparently the verdict wasn’t enough to get Brown back in uniform and on the streets for the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Apparently an internal investigation by the police department has not been completed, more than a year after the incident occurred.

While it is somewhat heartening, but also not entirely surprising, that the American court system is faster than the city of Bristol Virginia, the question of, “What is taking so long?” seems fair at this point.

Is this just another episode in the municipal soap opera that is the city of Bristol, Virginia, or are there legitimate reasons for such a lengthy inquiry that goes beyond a week of intense court testimony?

It would seem the city would want to complete its internal investigation before indicting Brown with a murder charge and sending the case to court.

During her closing argument, Brown’s attorney said the commonwealth “rushed to indict” Brown before the investigation was complete. The defense called Brown’s fellow officers on the scene of the shooting to the stand. They testified Brown did nothing inappropriate that morning and that his actions were in self-defense to save his own life.

Now, acquitted of any wrongdoing by a jury of his peers, why is Brown still sitting on the sidelines suspended without a paycheck since the March 2021 shooting?

From the outside looking in, the situation is puzzling. For Brown, it has to be frustrating to win a court victory and be seemingly minutes from getting your career back, only to be held up by a year-old investigation.

Johnathan Brown deserves answers. City residents deserve answers.

The city needs to wrap up this investigation and resolve this issue quickly for the good of all.