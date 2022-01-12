Guest View: Tennessee's Drive to 55 program picks up speed for college students

This all reflects on our continued Drive to 55. When we announced the goal in 2013, 32% of Tennesseans had a post-secondary certificate or degree. Today 44% have achieved higher education. The 55% wasn’t an arbitrary goal. Forecasters have predicted that, by 2025, that’s the level we need to meet workforce demands.

We have a lot to be proud of as a state and university, but we still have a long way to go in few years. If 100% of high school graduates go to college and 100% graduate on time, we will only get halfway to our goal.

There are just not enough traditional high school graduates to get us to our goal. Thus, we must do a better job of reaching our working adults. We have to meet them where they are, through dramatically enhanced online and virtual opportunities and through new certificate programs that allow them to get the critical job skills they need in less time in this rapidly changing world.

It will take a concerted effort by all our higher education partners in the state. At UT, we are not just committed to doing our part but to lead by being bold and innovative.

We know that the continued economic growth and success of the state lies in an educated workforce. At UT, we’re committed to doing our part to change the lives of Tennesseans through education and thus the state.