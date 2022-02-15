Guest View: Teaching as a subversive activity redux

I hope that the title of this article grabbed your attention.

Now that I have it, I must disclose that the article really doesn’t have much to do with the 1969 provocative book, “Teaching as a Subversive Activity,” by Neil Postman and Charles Weingartner. What it does have to do with is the fact that an alarming number of educators are leaving the profession, partly exacerbated by the pandemic and partly exacerbated by politicians dragging schools into the crosshairs of culture wars.

One needs to look no further than the 2016 presidential election and the state of our national political uncivil discourse to see the enflaming of passions on both the left and right political spectrums.

Closer to home, one need look no further than the recent gubernatorial election in the commonwealth to see that COVID protocols and vaccines, mask mandates, critical race theory accusations, accusations of parents being shut out of school governance and, most egregiously, a governor’s “tip line” to turn in those “darned old schools” for teaching something subversive to understand that schools are squarely in those culture war crosshairs.

What happened to schools teaching students to think critically about society, politics, culture, the world and each other? After all, do we not want to make students 21st-century prepared? That is, make them knowledge workers, those who can learn, unlearn and relearn so that they can be employable for a lifetime?

Early on in the pandemic, I had great hopes that, while the pandemic was bad, there would be a silver lining come out of it. That silver lining, I thought, would be a renewed appreciation for the dogged dedication, work and effort our school teachers, administrators and other school personnel showed during these most difficult times. I heard so many parents lament the absence of school personnel. So, I thought, this has to bode well for school personnel who should be compensated according to other similarly prepared professions. This has to bode well for school budgets. Alas, I have not seen evidence of a robust commitment from state and local school funding sources, which brings me to the teacher attrition issue.

National trends are sometimes slow to filter into our region. However, the teacher attrition problem is here. More and more I am hearing from teaching professionals and other school personnel that they are considering leaving the profession for other careers. What a sad waste of human capital.

The pandemic has partially given rise to this discontent. And make no mistake about it, education professionals have the skillset to transition to a myriad of new roles outside of teaching.

For many, the job that educational personnel once loved has turned into drudgery. George Anders, senior editor at LinkedIn, shared that in November the K-12 teachers’ separation rates surged to 66% above the levels from 12 months earlier. According to the National Educational Association in a poll released in February, 55% of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned. For Black and Latino teachers, the number is higher. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) states that there were approximately 10.6 million educators working in public education in January 2020. Today there are around 10 million, a net loss of around 600,000 educators.

The pandemic has stoked the demoralization that many educators have felt for years and brought it to the forefront. Teachers are looking for a lifeline. Consider, too, that enrollment in teacher preparation programs across the nation has been dropping. According to Liz Riggs in her article, “Why Do Teachers Quit,” 40% of potential educators never even enter the profession, citing a “lack of respect” and describing teaching as a “very disempowering line of work.” Consider too that nearly half of new teachers leave the classroom in the first five years.

Are you scared yet? You should be.

It is common knowledge that the most important factor affecting student achievement is the teacher.

So what must we do?

We have to understand that during the pandemic many teachers had to prepare lessons for virtual learning without the benefit of training on how to effectively set up virtual learning classrooms. When schools reconvened on a modified schedule, teachers had to develop and deliver lessons for both in-class and virtual learners … not an easy task. Then, teachers had to sanitize their rooms after every class. Then, they had to be mask police. Then, they had to fill in for colleagues who were sick, or take other duties due to shortages of personnel, and I am sure there were many more things I am not aware of. All of this for little or no extra pay other than an occasional bonus from federal funds. But be assured, school personnel stood up and stand up for students.

To combat this migration from teaching and to eliminate the historical precedent of paying teachers less, our funding authorities (federal, state and local) must come to the realization that educational personnel (teachers especially) must be paid a living wage. They must be paid commensurate to the awesome responsibility they have. I would suggest a beginning salary of $50,000 to $55,000 per year for teachers. With the increase in salary, teacher hiring should be more attractive and retention more likely. Consider the same in the hiring of bus drivers, substitutes, counselors, school nurses, food service staff, custodians, maintenance staff and other support staff, and pay them a living wage commensurate with their training and experience.

I realize doing all this all at once is not feasible. But it is a process that must be undertaken. The consequences are too dire if we don’t. I remember an old saying about John Arbuckle and his coffee: “You get what you pay for.”

Once upon a time, the home, church and school were the pillars of education. I fear now not so much. The schools have had to take on, in many instances, the role of home and social services. Why is this? Perhaps it is due to the disintegration of the nuclear family, the decline in church membership and the fact that school is where the children are.

I have heard it said, and I believe, that we have lost three things in our society: play, the dinner table and the front porch. Children don’t play outside much anymore. They are too engaged with technology to play outside where many lessons were learned and taught through interactions with others. The dinner table in large part has gone by the wayside due to hectic schedules and both parents working outside of the home. Inquiry and dialogue were staples of the dinner table. Finally, the front porch was where family members would gather and solve the problem of the day and inquire of the happenings of the children and the neighborhood. The late Gen. Colin Powell said that before the age of the internet, the front porch served as the “auntie-net.” Drive around the subdivisions and housing developments and see how many front porches you see. I bet not many.

I am extremely passionate about public school education. I do believe it is the great equalizer in society. I am a living example of the powerful effects of public school education and dedicated teachers which allowed me to rise above circumstance of birth to eventually earn a doctorate degree. Sounds like the American Dream, doesn’t it? It is!

The educational system is the best economic development tool a community can have. If you don’t nurture and grow your educational system, your community, your region, your state and your nation will wither. Don’t continue to disregard, disrespect and diminish the contributions your educators make to the vitality and vibrancy of the community.

Invest in your teachers and your public school system! Our survival depends on it.

Dr. Douglas E. Arnold, Ed.D., is a retired associate professor of education at Emory & Henry College. He is also a retired school superintendent for Bristol, Virginia and a former school board member for Washington County, Virginia. He can be reached at darnold@ehc.edu.