Guest View: Supervisors are making wise decision with investment for cell service on trails

Roger Watson’s opinion piece in the BHC on Sunday titled “Supervisors spend $600k to benefit squirrels with cellphones” was more than a little disappointing.

The dearth of actual facts was surprising … especially as Mr. Watson is the managing editor of this paper. So, let’s look beyond the “squirrels” for a moment:

The entire premise of Mr. Watson’s piece rests on a sliver of information, which is presented as the whole story. Mr. Watson failed to mention that Washington County has been granted approximately $60M to provide internet access to many of the unserved sections of the county.

Yes, the Washington County Board of Supervisors recently voted to hire Ernst & Young, a firm specializing in broadband infrastructure, to assist with the planning, configuration and, ultimately, the execution of this huge project. The supervisors are doing their due diligence — they are seeking the facts that will guide the future decision-making related to this critical access. In other words, they are proving to be good and well-informed stewards of close to $60M in grant funding to enhance the lives of our residents and visitors. To present this $600K investment as the “whole story,” without context or background, is simply misleading.

Mr. Watson argues that these funds are wasted on “squirrels with cellphones.” Quite the visual, yes, but even this colorful description doesn’t obscure the facts:

Trail safety should be everyone’s concern. Accidents happen on both the Creeper and Mendota trails as they do at all recreational sites. So too does the sudden onset of emergency health issues like heart attacks, strokes or other medical crises that require an immediate response. Without the ability to contact EMS, a serious accident or sudden medical crisis could result in a fatal outcome. I struggle with Mr. Watson’s claim that the expenditure for emergency communications does not “make for a good cost/benefit ratio” when someone’s life is on the line.

No one — and I repeat no one — has ever suggested that internet access for visitors on either trail should be “guaranteed” so “people can access email, post selfies and work on their Wordle puzzle,” as Mr. Watson states. That comment is not only downright false, it’s insulting.

The entire region benefits economically from the tourism dollars the Creeper and Mendota trails produce. In Washington County alone, outdoor recreation accounts for the largest portion of the tax base outside of agriculture. And one important lesson learned is outdoor rec is “pandemic-proof,” unlike so many other businesses and attractions that were battered by the pandemic. In fact, Creeper Trail visitors saved many of those businesses during the worst of recent times. The least the thousands of local residents and out-of-town visitors should expect is the infrastructure necessary to ensure a safe visit.

Furthermore, Mr. Watson’s myopic view ignores two of the most consequential benefits beyond the trails: One, access will enable at-home learning for the county’s children. Surely, we can all remember the pandemic that forced our kids to learn from home for months? Though this hardship was shared by all students across our region, it was made demonstrably more difficult for kids in unserved areas. Hopefully, we won’t face another pandemic anytime soon, but at-home access to the internet is critical in today’s educational environment, pandemic or not.

His second oversight is the detrimental economic impact the lack of internet access has on the economies of our smaller communities. Today the lack of internet can be equated to the lack of electricity or water for a business. Without this infrastructure, growth of services and new businesses will continue to be hampered.

Managing Editor Watson would be well-served by following Washington County’s BOS fact-gathering model rather than making colorful comparisons between safety, economic development, and education to mythical “squirrels with cellphones.”

Lisa Kestner Quigley is the executive director of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.