Guest View: It's time to rebuild America's infrastructure

Virginia educators organized a “Crumbling Schools Tour” over the summer to shine a light on the decrepit learning conditions that thousands of the commonwealth’s children face each day.
This is doubly tragic because my co-workers and I at the E. Dillon & Co. rock quarry in Swords Creek have the skills and resources to produce raw construction materials for countless new schools, and we’d welcome the opportunity to tackle that work.
It’s time Congress finalizes action on a national infrastructure program that enables union workers like us to build a safer, stronger America.
President Joe Biden took office in January with a call for unprecedented investments in the nation’s roads, bridges, schools, airports, energy systems and communications networks.
With a bipartisan vote, the Senate last month passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that paves the way for many of these much-needed upgrades. Now, the House needs to act on its own version of the legislation so the rebuilding can begin.
In this state alone, thousands of miles of roads and highways need to be repaired. Virginians drive on hundreds of structurally deficient bridges, get their drinking water from aging pipes and live in dangerous proximity to high-hazard dams.
And just a few months ago, the Virginia Department of Education released a study showing the commonwealth’s schools require billions in repairs and upgrades. The Crumbling Schools Tour, organized by the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools and several other organizations, enabled lawmakers to see some of the needs firsthand.
The eight-city tour revealed problems ranging from disintegrating brick exteriors and cracked interior walls to leaky ceilings, peeling paint and broken floors. Half of the state’s schools are more than 50 years old. Many fail to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and some lack high-speed internet.
Our children need top-quality facilities to compete in the global economy.
But it’s just as absurd for Americans to drive on dangerous bridges and drink lead-tainted water as it is to force children to attend deteriorating schools.
An infrastructure program would modernize the nation, unleash the country’s manufacturing potential and reenergize the economy.
My co-workers and I, members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 8544, produce dolomitic limestone at a 700-acre quarry with enough reserves to anchor customers’ supply chains for 100 years.
We use state-of-the-art processes to convert these rocks and minerals into aggregate, which serves as a sub-base for roads, and sand, a key ingredient for glass and concrete. We also make a wide variety of architectural block for building construction and supply products for dams and retaining walls.
When the Army Corps of Engineers needs supplies for regional dams, it buys from us because of our long record of providing material that withstands brutal freeze-thaw cycles.
USW members at mines, mills and factories across the country also stand ready to supply other raw materials and manufactured parts for a national infrastructure program. That includes steel, aluminum and glass for buildings, lights for streets and bridges, pigment for road paint, pipes and treatment agents for water systems and fiber-optic cable for broadband.
Increased demand for these and other products would mean the creation of more family-sustaining jobs across the country. Upgraded transportation networks would help speed up deliveries to customers at home and abroad, increasing America’s competitiveness. And safe water systems, new schools and upgraded broadband networks would strengthen the country and improve the quality of life for generations to come.
My colleagues and I call on Congress to commit to these long-overdue investments as soon as possible and empower skilled union workers to forge America’s future.
Chris Stevens is president of United Steelworkers Local 8544. Stevens works at the E. Dillon & Co quarry in Swords Creek.