Guest View: It's time to rebuild America's infrastructure

Virginia educators organized a “Crumbling Schools Tour” over the summer to shine a light on the decrepit learning conditions that thousands of the commonwealth’s children face each day.

This is doubly tragic because my co-workers and I at the E. Dillon & Co. rock quarry in Swords Creek have the skills and resources to produce raw construction materials for countless new schools, and we’d welcome the opportunity to tackle that work.

It’s time Congress finalizes action on a national infrastructure program that enables union workers like us to build a safer, stronger America.

President Joe Biden took office in January with a call for unprecedented investments in the nation’s roads, bridges, schools, airports, energy systems and communications networks.

With a bipartisan vote, the Senate last month passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that paves the way for many of these much-needed upgrades. Now, the House needs to act on its own version of the legislation so the rebuilding can begin.

In this state alone, thousands of miles of roads and highways need to be repaired. Virginians drive on hundreds of structurally deficient bridges, get their drinking water from aging pipes and live in dangerous proximity to high-hazard dams.