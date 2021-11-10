Guest View: Governors and citizens must take active role in Southwest Virginia

When former Gov. Terry McAuliffe lost his bid for a second term last week, it was likely one of the most deserved losses in Virginia election history.

Perhaps never in Virginia politics has a gubernatorial candidate campaigned with less regard for rural people and signaled so clearly an intention to serve only part of the state.

To be fair, neither McAuliffe nor his opponent, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, spent much energy focusing on the major challenges of Southwest Virginia: health care, addiction, low wages and small business development. But Youngkin at least spent time and advertising dollars in the region, demonstrating, one hopes, a care for voters as well as for votes.

With McAuliffe’s loss, the political landscape in the commonwealth has now shifted in a way that could benefit our region. For the first time in several decades, the governor, the Ninth District congressman and the entire Southwest Virginia legislative delegation are all of the same political party. These capable elected leaders must now seize this opportunity to make an historic difference in this area.