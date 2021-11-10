Guest View: Governors and citizens must take active role in Southwest Virginia

When former Gov. Terry McAuliffe lost his bid for a second term last week, it was likely one of the most deserved losses in Virginia election history.
Perhaps never in Virginia politics has a gubernatorial candidate campaigned with less regard for rural people and signaled so clearly an intention to serve only part of the state.
To be fair, neither McAuliffe nor his opponent, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, spent much energy focusing on the major challenges of Southwest Virginia: health care, addiction, low wages and small business development. But Youngkin at least spent time and advertising dollars in the region, demonstrating, one hopes, a care for voters as well as for votes.
With McAuliffe’s loss, the political landscape in the commonwealth has now shifted in a way that could benefit our region. For the first time in several decades, the governor, the Ninth District congressman and the entire Southwest Virginia legislative delegation are all of the same political party. These capable elected leaders must now seize this opportunity to make an historic difference in this area.
Just as important, however, is the responsibility we have as residents of Southwest Virginia to step up our engagement — by holding elected officials accountable and by becoming far more active in our citizenship and far less hostile in our partisanship.
Southwest Virginia is desperate for more engaged citizens, especially those willing to serve organizations on the front lines against our most serious challenges. Among these groups are United Way of Southwest Virginia, the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition (based in Abingdon), the YWCA of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and numerous other organizations devoted to economic and human transformation.
These organizations welcome devoted participants of all political persuasions. Working together and through such entities, we have in our grasp a tangible opportunity for progress in every community and on every main street of this promising place. If, however, we refuse the chance to work on behalf of our home and our people, we should not be surprised when politicians follow that example.
Dirk Moore serves on boards and steering committees for a number of area organizations, including the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, the YWCA, Appalachian Sustainable Development, the Abingdon Arts Depot, the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, Opportunity Southwest Virginia and Project Glade. He is also the host of a public radio show devoted to a discussion of economic and community development.