Guest View: For your kids' sake, get them vaccinated

Just consider these findings the CDC’s independent advisory committee made when conducting a risk-benefit analysis of the mRNA vaccines. They found that if we vaccinated a million males, ages 12-29, with an mRNA vaccine, we could expect to see between 39 and 47 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, a very rare occurrence. On the flip side, vaccinating a million people would prevent 11,000 cases of COVID-19, about 560 hospitalizations, about 138 ICU admissions and, most importantly, six deaths.

This school year, as public schools reopened to in-person learning, we’ve seen that the classroom can be one of the safest places for our unvaccinated children when we surround our children with multiple layers of protection. Vaccinated teachers and school staff, mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and rigorous hygiene practices have made the classroom an exceptionally safe place to be. But when a child is exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19, the protocol is to quarantine for 14 days. That’s 14 days of being at home, not in school, with some form of virtual learning as that child’s only option, and a parent having to take off from work to be with their child. Vaccination, however, means no quarantine requirement, they can still go to school and participate in all their regular activities, and life at home won’t come to a screeching halt.