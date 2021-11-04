Guest View: For your kids' sake, get them vaccinated

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the United States and the world for almost two years. More than 35 million people in the U.S. have contracted the disease, with more than 750,000 of them dying. Worldwide, the death toll has surpassed 5 million.
Since late last year, we’ve had at our disposal some of the most powerful weapons medical science has developed to fight the virus and prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths— the COVID-19 vaccines. The news this week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved one of those, the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, for administration to young children, 5 years through 11 years of age, is a major step forward in the fight against the virus. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has instructed providers across the commonwealth that they can begin administering the vaccine to patients effective immediately.
And we at VDH urge parents to vaccinate their young children as soon as they can, both for the safety of their children and the greater community.
As a pediatrician myself, a public health doctor and, most importantly, the father of five children, I know the toll the last year and a half has taken on our kids. Virtual learning, not being able to be with their friends, not being able to visit their older, vulnerable grandparents, missing out on the fun activities kids typically enjoy — it’s been emotionally tough on our children and on us as parents.
I want life to begin to return to normal for my kids and for children throughout the state. Being able to vaccinate our younger children will be a hugely important part of returning to normal, just as it was when older children and teens, 12-17 years of age, became eligible for vaccination back in the summer.
I understand that parents, especially of younger children, may have questions and concerns about vaccinating their kids. I want to assure you that vaccination is safe and effective for your children. As a parent and a pediatrician, I wouldn’t tell you that if I didn’t believe it. Four of our five children are older than 11 and have already been vaccinated, and my wife and I will absolutely be getting our 10-year-old daughter vaccinated, now that the pediatric vaccine is approved.
Perhaps the most frequently asked question I’ve heard from parents about the vaccine surrounds the rare side effects of myocarditis and pericarditis — the inflammation of the heart muscle and the lining surrounding heart, respectively — in young children and teens. Parents are understandably concerned, and I get that.
But I want you to know that this is a rare side effect, one that usually clears up on its own with rest and anti-inflammatories. There have been no confirmed deaths of anyone under the age of 18 linked to the COVID-19 vaccines; COVID-19, on the other hand, has killed 10 children under the age of 18 in Virginia since the pandemic’s start.
These vaccines are safe, they are effective, and they save lives.
Just consider these findings the CDC’s independent advisory committee made when conducting a risk-benefit analysis of the mRNA vaccines. They found that if we vaccinated a million males, ages 12-29, with an mRNA vaccine, we could expect to see between 39 and 47 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, a very rare occurrence. On the flip side, vaccinating a million people would prevent 11,000 cases of COVID-19, about 560 hospitalizations, about 138 ICU admissions and, most importantly, six deaths.
Then there are the social benefits to vaccinating your children, benefits both for them and for you, as their parents.
This school year, as public schools reopened to in-person learning, we’ve seen that the classroom can be one of the safest places for our unvaccinated children when we surround our children with multiple layers of protection. Vaccinated teachers and school staff, mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and rigorous hygiene practices have made the classroom an exceptionally safe place to be. But when a child is exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19, the protocol is to quarantine for 14 days. That’s 14 days of being at home, not in school, with some form of virtual learning as that child’s only option, and a parent having to take off from work to be with their child. Vaccination, however, means no quarantine requirement, they can still go to school and participate in all their regular activities, and life at home won’t come to a screeching halt.
So please, for your child’s safety, for your family’s safety and for your community’s safety, take advantage of this opportunity to vaccinate your younger children against COVID-19. We have the power in our hands to end this pandemic.
Let’s do it, Virginia.
You can search for free vaccination opportunities near you by visiting the Vaccinate Virginia website at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov or by calling our call center at 877-VAX-IN-VA or (877)-829-4682, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dr. Danny Avula is the director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Department and the state vaccination liaison for Vaccinate Virginia.