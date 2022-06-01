Guest View: County and towns must start working together

The May 20 edition of the Herald Courier reported Abingdon Finance Director Steve Trotman informed the Abingdon Town Council that the town is heavily subsidizing recreation and fire protection services for Washington County residents and that fees will have to be raised soon to cover this deficit.

He noted 55% of fire calls the department responds to are outside of the town boundaries. Washington County contributed $79,000 for this service, the same amount it gives to every county fire department. Trotman explained this leaves a deficit of $257,000 per year not covered by county funds. Previous councils have been aware of this inequity but have been unable to resolve the issue.

Prior to 1972, the Abingdon Fire Department would respond to fires outside of town limits only if the property owner had an insurance policy covering this service on file with the Town’s Emergency Dispatch Office.

The dispatcher, upon receiving a distress call, would scan through an index card file. If the property was registered, a crew would be dispatched to the fire scene. In 1972 Washington County began providing some financial support for the department, and Abingdon began responding to all calls in its designated fire district.

Fire protection is an integral part of public infrastructure. A well-equipped, properly staffed fire department is essential for protecting both lives and property. The quality and location of this service also impacts home insurance rates. The Abingdon department maintains the only platform truck in Washington County, a piece of equipment costing more than $1 million. The vehicle is essential for protection of industrial sites and large buildings such as our colleges and hospital.

Recreation opportunities are an important quality-of-life issue. Trotman stated an even greater financial discrepancy exists in that area. He pointed out that 65% of people using the Coomes Recreation Center are not town residents. The center has an annual budget of more than $1 million and runs a deficit of $837,000. Washington County contributes only $27,000 for the Coomes Center annually.

When potential industrial prospects come to our community, they tour not only industrial sites but also the Coomes Center, Meadows Sports Complex, Creeper Trail and Barter Theatre. These arts and recreation venues are an important incentive for new industry to locate to the area.

The things that make our community a suitable place to live come with a price tag. Municipal finances have been severely impacted by the COVID crisis and the collapse of the coal industry. Town and county governments must find additional revenue sources for essential services and to set the stage for growth.

In the past, the Abingdon’s council explored converting to a city status. The state government is no longer approving this type of change because it removes a major portion of county revenues.

A few years ago, annexation was proposed. The Board of Supervisors refused to engage on this topic, and the matter was tabled. Abingdon and Washington County should revisit a negotiated annexation of the Exit 19 commercial area. Town services would be extended to the annexed area. Abingdon could, in turn, collect meals and lodging, cigarette and property taxes. This would provide Abingdon with needed funds for fire protection, recreation and other services while not reducing county revenues. Few homeowners would be affected.

As part of the negotiations, Abingdon might agree to construct a courthouse parking facility. A negotiated settlement would be the preferred route, but Abingdon can pursue a contested annexation and would be successful if forced to take this approach.

Washington County should consider creating a special Fire Zone, covering the portion of the county receiving fire protection from the Abingdon Department. Property owners would be assessed a fee for fire protection services. The cost would not be great and would provide revenues dedicated exclusively for that purpose. Property owners benefiting from the fire protection services would be the ones paying for it, just as county residents currently pay for sewer services provided by the town.

Washington County should annually budget a substantial payment to Abingdon to help cover recreation services received by county residents. The property and sales taxes the county collects from the Meadows Commercial Center is essentially “grace money.” There was no county investment in this project. Some of those funds should be used to support youth recreation programs.

I encourage the Washington County Board of Supervisors to meet annually with all three town councils to discuss and coordinate services. There needs to be better communication between these government units, and with the public, about the challenges each municipality faces, and how they contribute to the quality of life of all our citizens, whether they live in the towns or county proper.

Ed Morgan is a former mayor of Abingdon and served for 16 years on the Town Council.