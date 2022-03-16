 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guest View: A shared crisis for all of our neighbors

Bristol Virginia Landfill

The Rev. Jacqueline Nophlin speaks at a press conference to share personal stories concerning the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

An old proverb says, “How seldom we weigh our neighbor in the same balance with ourselves.”

Nobody should be exposed to pollution that causes health problems and lessens life spans.

No ethnic group or the poor should be “sacrificed” because they are seen as disposable. It is disheartening to know that Black/Brown and low-income citizens are continually subjected to the worst conditions. Their health and wellbeing were not considered when planning where a landfill will be placed in a city, and now they are suffering from nose bleeds, burning eyes, sore throats, headaches, upper respiratory infections, and the list continues. The suffering goes on. The communities surrounding the landfill weren’t considered then and aren’t considered now. They were told, “If it smells that bad and harms your children, then move!” But moving was not a luxury for some.

For years, the people living around the landfill have complained. It wasn’t until the smells and gases reached the nostrils of the middle class across the state line in our sister city of Bristol, Tennessee that our neighbors raised alarms.

Not long ago, Bristol, Tennessee dumped their garbage in the same landfill. The same trash, chemicals and who knows what else came over the state line and was tossed. And now their noses burn from the wafting fumes of their waste.

Imagine living in that stench for years, making complaints one after another, and nothing is done. The landfill gases have reached the privileged neighborhoods, and now there is a crisis.

The question now is whether Bristol, Tennessee residents and leaders are willing to balance the needs of their neighbors who live near the landfill? Are they ready to advocate for the profound changes needed for the landfill and other local social, economic and environmental issues?

We need to provide air purifiers to as many as possible. They will give some comfort, some rest and some relief inside the homes of the elderly and those with small children, giving rest to working parents. We need to help those who cannot help themselves during this crisis. We continue to search for ways to help tolerate the poisonous air pollution until the experts prove that what they are doing is the correct thing to do, but more importantly, the just thing to do.

I pray that the City Council members are searching for the answer. The gases and odors coming from the landfill are hurting people physically and mentally, with those most impoverished areas of our city facing the worst. We need our neighbors in Bristol, Tennessee to stand with us, not against us. Whether you live near or far, the constant smoldering gases will continue hurting people unless the experts are successful in the direction they are going.

We must fix the problem, then close it.

Meanwhile, we pray that we make it through this crisis day by day. We pray our neighbors balance their needs with ours. We pray that the citizens in each city commit themselves to justice and love their neighbor as themselves.

Dr. Rev. Jacqueline L. Nophlin is the pastor of Household of Faith Community Church on Oakview Avenue in Bristol, Virginia. She can be reached at rev_nophln@yahoo.com.

