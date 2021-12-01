Griffith: We need to restore American energy independence

President Biden plans to release oil stored in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which President Trump refilled. This move may bring limited relief but would not solve any problems. Further, it would deplete a stockpile meant for use in national emergencies.

He also sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission threatening investigations of oil and gas companies and called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase production.

Even if these measures are meant sincerely and not as ways to deflect attention from the administration, they simply will not make a meaningful difference. In the case of OPEC, they shift power to other countries that may not have our best interests at heart. After all, this is the same cartel, largely made up of Middle Eastern countries, that once tried to bring down the American economy and forced the government to dictate what days of the week people could refuel their cars.

The best option for our economy and for our security is to restore American energy independence. Our country enjoys a great wealth of resources, and we have the technology and know-how to develop them responsibly while creating jobs domestically. As the current crisis shows, the world still relies on fossil fuels. If we aren’t providing them, less environmentally sensitive countries, including Russia, will.

A reversal by the Biden Administration of its anti-domestic energy policies would be a most welcome Christmas gift. Don’t count on it, but then again, this is a season of miracles.