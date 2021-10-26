Griffith: Biden's immigration policy hurts security

In August alone, 208,887 illegal immigrants were apprehended. That number was 317% higher than in the same month last year. That month was the second straight with more than 200,000 apprehensions.

Further, there are not necessarily consequences for breaking our laws thanks to the Biden Administration’s “catch and release” policies. Illegal immigrants are most often released after apprehension and told to appear for a hearing in the future, sometimes years later. Predictably, many do not show up.

Because our Border Patrol agents are dealing with the tens of thousands who submit to arrest voluntarily in order to be caught and released, the really bad actors involved in human trafficking, drug smuggling or crossing the border again after being deported for committing crimes find it easier to infiltrate the country.

In an insult to law-abiding American citizens, the Biden Administration does not even require COVID-19 testing for illegal immigrants before they are released into our country. This stands in sharp contrast to the vaccine mandates it intends to impose on Americans and the requirements that legal travelers show proof of vaccination. This double standard is an injustice to the people the Biden Administration is obligated to serve, as well as a threat to the health of the migrants themselves and the communities into which they are released.