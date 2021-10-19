Griffith: As your representative, your views shape mine

Many constituents have contacted my office to express their concerns about this proposal. I agree that it would be an invasive and unnecessary expansion of power for bureaucrats who have not shown they can be trusted with it.

The proposal has not been finalized and is still under consideration by the Biden Administration and congressional Democrats as they write their multitrillion-dollar reconciliation bill, but anything they come up with along the lines they have suggested would have my opposition.

Similarly, the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate proposals have met with significant negative constituent feedback. I am vaccinated and encourage others to do so, but a government mandate is just plain wrong.

Like the IRS bank account monitoring proposal, these mandates infringe on the privacy rights of Americans. It is as if the Biden Administration’s personnel read George Orwell’s “1984” and came away thinking Big Brother is the hero.

The government is your government. Representation in our republic based on democratic principles depends upon an active and informed citizenry making its views known. I cannot personally respond to each contact my office receives, nor will I agree with every request or concern, but I am listening.

