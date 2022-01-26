Four quarterbacks show how to accept defeat with grace

In its 102-year history, the NFL has never seen a weekend quite like this past one.

Four divisional-round games, none played on turf or under a dome, each decided on the final play of the game, with three wins coming on the foot of the visiting team’s field-goal kicker in less-than-ideal conditions.

For those who love old-school football, it doesn’t get any better. Except it did get better, in the post-game interviews that featured the four losing quarterbacks.

Fielding one painful question after another, none of these quarterbacks took the low road and blamed their teammates, the officials or the game-day conditions for their losses.

They looked defeat squarely in the eye, gave credit where credit was due and prepared to move forward.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen certainly could have blamed others. His fourth-and-long touchdown pass put the Bills ahead with just 13 seconds remaining. The Bills’ defense then promptly allowed two long Kansas City pass plays and a field goal to tie the game in regulation, before the Chiefs won the game in overtime.

Instead of blaming his defense, Allen talked about the team and the man who beat him. “Obviously we’re disappointed. … Hats off to the Chiefs and what they did today.” He continued, “a lot of respect for (Kansas City quarterback) Pat (Mahomes).”

Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, could have blamed his special teams units for the team’s loss. The only touchdown the Packers’ opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, scored was on a blocked Green Bay punt that the Niners recovered in the end zone. Given an opportunity by a reporter to so pin the blame, however, he stated what was painfully obvious and then pointed back to himself.

“Special teams obviously hurt us … but offensively, scoring 10 points, never good enough.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, who many consider the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, refused to fault his teammates and kept things in perspective.

“At the end of the day, you lose a game,” he says, then changed his inflection to reemphasize the point. “You lose a game.”

Allen, Rodgers and Brady are on track to make it to the Hall of Fame. The Tennessee Titans’ quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, knows that everyone is calling for his job. And still, he refused to pin blame on others.

He credited the Bengals’ defense for making great plays when they had to. When confronted by a reporter about the fall-off in his performance over the last quarter of the season, Tannehill responded, “A lot of things I can grow from and learn from.”

We could all take a lesson from Tannehill.

As verbal brawls and physical threats rise in school board rooms; as accusations that one political party or the other is anything but American; as videos capture more moments when temperamental adults are having public meltdowns at youth sporting events, in stores and on highways; step back and remember these men.

On perhaps the very worst days of their professional lives, four quarterbacks showed what it is to lose with grace and prepare for the fight ahead.

Yes, NFL quarterbacks are well compensated and in terms of material possessions probably have everything they could ever want and more. But very, very few of us have our worst days, or most egregious mistakes, broadcast before 35 million people in network prime time.

As the new year gains momentum, we are all going to face frustrations. We may be upset because our side lost an election, or our jobs aren’t going well. Whatever the issues we face, remember these four quarterbacks, who, after crushing losses, offered a textbook lesson in how to handle defeat gracefully.

And for those who want to lord their victories over others and belittle their opponents, remember what Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who led his team to victory in what is arguably the greatest playoff game ever, had to say postgame.

“We’re going to play (Buffalo) a lot of times in games like this. With (Josh Allen) … it’s going to be a lot of battles.”

Football is not life. But in the way these players this weekend handled themselves, there’s much we can learn to make all of us a bit less bitter about our world and a bit more civil to one another.