I was surprised and dismayed by the recent decision by the Bristol Virginia City Council to halt funding for Discover Bristol. This abrupt shift in direction has left many citizens and business leaders puzzled.

As general manager of The Bristol Hotel, I have personally witnessed the extremely valuable contributions made by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s tourism leaders in promoting our businesses, attractions, recreational activities and cultural events on both sides of the state line.

Throughout its decades-long history, Discover Bristol has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to enticing visitors to our cities. They have shown their professionalism and dedication in their marketing efforts, which have clearly played a pivotal role in bringing guests to The Bristol Hotel.

Discover Bristol is not living off past glories; in fact, last year they led the charge in bringing more than $80 million to the Bristol Virginia economy. Especially noteworthy to me was the role they played in increasing lodging taxes by $530,000 in 2021.

It seems shortsighted to fund another organization when Discover Bristol has been working for our community for 38 years and has proven its worth. Continuing to support them not only makes good business sense, but it also ensures that both Bristols will remain attractive destinations to visitors.

Sean Copley

Bristol, Va.