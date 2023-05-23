As a member of the downtown business community, The Cameo Theater is beyond grateful to Discover Bristol for their support since the beginning of our journey. I, like so many other businesses downtown, have found the decision by the City of Bristol, VA to cease funding to this organization lacking any credence or show of thought.

The biggest question I have is, what businesses were consulted about the real-world results by Christopher Perrin and his team?

Discover Bristol operates in the most genuine terms of fairness to all businesses and goes beyond the call with what small funding has been provided to this point. Too many times, many decisions are made by cities, not for tourism and what benefits everyone (businesses and citizens), but it is based on favoritism and the benefit of a few.

Tourism work is not the same as favoritism. There is no way to put a value on the marketing that has been provided not just to me but to all the other businesses by Discover Bristol. They work tirelessly for ALL businesses.

The events that Discover Bristol has put together has brought hundreds of people to downtown Bristol. Once again, the real-world results are there but is the decision made for funding based merely on that? Discover Bristol is an important tool that can help to further strengthen our town through tourism.

I strongly urge the city of Bristol, VA to reconsider this decision and fund Discover Bristol in a manner that is deserved for the honorable work that has been achieved by this long-standing organization.

Brent Buchanan

Bristol, VA