In 1985, when there was no organization uniting both Bristols in tourism development, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce stepped in and formed Discover Bristol. Since then, we have effectively promoted and served our community’s travel and tourism interests and we have supported any organization that aligns with our efforts.

Discover Bristol’s nearly 40-year track record demonstrates that we have generated economic momentum that will benefit our community for many years to come:

We were instrumental in Bristol’s designation as the Birthplace of Country Music and the establishment of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

We led the way in expressing community support for the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.

We advocated for the continued growth of Bristol’s vibrant downtown by bringing in the city’s first two boutique hotels, The Bristol Hotel and The Sessions Hotel, in collaboration with community partners.

We supported and/or hosted a variety of special events, including the annual Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, the Mumford & Sons concert, and the Battle at Bristol kickoff and pep rally.

Each year, we partnered with Bristol Motor Speedway on all race and non-race events.

We played a key role in Bristol being named an All-America City.

We elevated awareness of Bristol’s outdoor recreation assets, resulting in Bristol being named a Top Adventure Town by Blue Ridge Outdoors in 2022.

For at least 25 years, we received Virginia Tourism Corporation and Tennessee Department of Tourism grants and reinvested those dollars in the community through matching local funds and in-kind partnerships.

In 2022, tourism contributed more than $80 million to the economy of Bristol, Virginia, helping reduce the tax burden on each city resident by $920. In addition, in the year preceding the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino, the city’s lodging taxes increased by $530,000 (41%).

Website traffic to DiscoverBristol.org, another proven indicator of interest in our community, reveals that 2022 was a record year, with more visitors than in 2020 and 2021 combined.

When considering these factors, it becomes even more surprising — and bewildering — to try to comprehend Bristol Virginia City Council’s decision this week to eliminate funding support for Discover Bristol and instead direct taxpayer funds to a tourism organization that was recently created and funded by the city of Bristol, Tennessee. Perhaps this is a sign that the two cities are serious about working together.

Based on recent public comments and interactions with its sister city, it is clear that city leaders in Bristol, Virginia, now believe the city of Bristol, Tennesse,e is best positioned to lead tourism marketing.

We are aware of the significant economic obstacles that Bristol, Virginia, is facing and the arduous budget cycle it is negotiating. We are also aware that now, more than ever before, travel and tourism dollars account for an ever-growing proportion of our local economy’s revenue.

At a time when our community is experiencing unprecedented growth in travel and tourism, the city’s decision to discontinue support for Discover Bristol and redirect funding to a tourism-based entity across the state line is perplexing, to say the least.

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce means business and we will support any entity that supports business. Hopefully this is the opportunity for the two cities to start off on a new foot. We look forward to seeing success from this new venture.

Approved by these following Bristol Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee members:

Dr. Chad Couch, Chairman

Logan McCabe, Vice-Chair Discover Bristol

William Burriss, Chair-Elect

Jody Dutcher, Treasurer

Jerry Kirk, Past-Chair

Beth Rhinehart, President & CEO

Jim Maxwell, Vice-Chair

Ed Everett, Vice-Chair

Chris Lee, Vice-Chair

Jasen Eige, Vice-Chair