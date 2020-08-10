Defunding police ridiculous idea; most are damn good

The idea of defunding law enforcement agencies within Virginia, mind across America, to me is ridiculous. Many want those funds diverted to mental health, advocating and other areas. The plain truth is years ago many mental facilities across the country closed. What happened to those patients and residents? Yes, they all hit the streets of America. People complain that police are not handling these people correctly. Last I knew, the police academy offered classes on police studies, physical activity and first aid. They didn’t teach psychology, religion, theology and sociology. You cannot expect a police officer to have all the specialized background to handle all the different things going on the streets plus the violence and people of all colors and background trying to kill them just because they can. There is little respect today. Next EMS and fire service will be under fire for whatever reason someone wants to come up with. Think about this, most emergency responders I know including police are damn good.
William Garrison
Chilhowie, Virginia
