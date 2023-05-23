I am writing as a long-standing Bristol Virginia tourism partner to implore the Bristol VA City Council to reconsider their decision to defund Discover Bristol, our DMO (Destination Marketing Organization).

This was a shock to read that our tourism marketing partner, Discover Bristol, that has worked alongside all of us to drive visitors here to spend money in our community, would not be supported.

I am the General Manager of Courtyard by Marriot located at Exit 7, and we work with the Discover Bristol and Bristol Chamber of Commerce team members consistently on building and implementing a community wide strategic plan to generate revenues to Bristol.

Discover Bristol is professional, efficient and a vital driver of our tourism economy — and why we continue to see strong growth in our own individual businesses. If you look at the rapid growth in lodging taxes alone, it is obvious that having a strong DMO is important for all of us as tourism partners to work in a cohesive manner.

It seems like a terrible misstep to intentionally halt the many years of brand momentum Bristol has built through Discover Bristol and to start all over again with another organization. We are in the middle of a strong economic boom with our tourism economy — built around strong tourism partnerships. Why would we change that right in the middle of a strong path forward?

I agree that this is shortsighted and my expectation would be that someone from City Council would have reached out to ask us as partners how we see the work of Discover Bristol. Discover Bristol’s results speak for themselves. Elected leaders serve their constituents. Our businesses are on the front lines serving the visitors who arrive in our community. We should have the opportunity to be heard in decisions that impact our bottom line.

Mark White

Bristol, Va.