Commentary: Let’s keep teaching outdoors

During the pandemic, schools across the country turned themselves inside out, holding classes outdoors to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. And now that vaccination is driving down transmission rates, school administrators are eager to get students back in the classroom.

But disease prevention is just one of many reasons to educate kids outdoors. As we invest in pandemic recovery and infrastructure, we should make sure all students have access to nature-filled outdoor spaces.

Consider the experience of Portland, Maine, one of the country’s first public school districts to develop a district-wide outdoor learning program in response to COVID-19. By last fall, half of the district’s teachers were using one of 156 new outdoor classroom spaces provided on every school campus.

Portland students enjoyed hands-on learning outdoors. They studied pollination in a community garden. And at first snowfall, they were outside learning how snowflakes are formed. The experience of students and teachers in Portland affirmed what research has shown: When students play in nature they are kinder to each other, more physically active and more creative.