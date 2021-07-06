Commentary: I thought of her as a daughter until a confession years later made me question my memories

I hugged her gently. I could feel the ravages of her illness: her ribs, her lack of flesh, her frailty. Her human frailty.

Weeks later, Bonnie died at 31. In her obituary notice, her husband wrote that Bonnie’s final wish was that we all “take time to dance and to cry, and never forget … that we are all connected.”

Bonnie’s heartbreaking death and her plea for forgiveness rippled through me. Mouthing the words, I addressed an absent Rudy, whom I’d fired unjustly, and asked him for forgiveness. And all those friends and lovers I abandoned during my youth, I asked them for forgiveness as well. And my long-dead parents, who suffered while I drifted around the world, having dangerous adventures, I also asked them for forgiveness.

I recalled Bonnie’s confession, and it occurred to me that maybe it wasn’t by chance that I ran into her. She could have known my sons were performing and may have gone to the farmers market on purpose, knowing I’d be there. That’s who she was, I told myself, a good and decent soul who made a horrible mistake and — while mortally ill — made a courageous effort to tell the truth and get my forgiveness before dying.

I’d like to believe that, I’d really like to believe that — though I know it’s probably me being foolish again.

Roberto Loiederman grew up in Baltimore and is co-author of “The Eagle Mutiny,” a nonfiction account of the only armed shipboard mutiny on a U.S. vessel in modern times. His email is loiederman@yahoo.com.