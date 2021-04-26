Commentary: Give people a break from their smelly coffee breath. Ease up on the outdoor mask rules

With nearly 40% of people in the U.S. having received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, you may be wondering if now is the time that California and other places ditch the mask mandates and free the people from the tyranny of having to breathe in our own smelly coffee breath.

The answer is: no way. What are you, a misanthrope?

But also, yes, it is time.

Let me explain. Until we reach the point where either enough people are vaccinated against COVID-19 or the only SARS-CoV-2 variant in circulation is no more dangerous than pink eye, mask mandates are one of our best defenses. And since we now know with confidence that transmission is primarily happening indoors, dumping mandates for enclosed public places like factories and airplanes would be reckless.

But it’s entirely reasonable and, frankly, rational to relax the outdoor face covering rules as we head into warmer weather. There’s very little point in forcing people to continue covering up to take a stroll down the street, hike in the park or sunbathe on a beach, which is still the law in California, when the risk of infection spreading this way is so low as to be negligible.