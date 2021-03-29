Commentary: COVID stimulus won’t cure the pension pandemic

State and local governments are chomping at the bit to receive a share of the $350 billion reserved for them in the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill. Rather than addressing real pandemic needs, however, this bailout only offers a crutch to those states and localities that have engaged in decades of fiscal irresponsibility, especially when it comes to their mounting pension liabilities.

While state and local governments cannot put their stimulus directly towards pensions, depending on how the federal government enforces this restriction, they will still have the leeway to free up money that can then go towards pensions (or be spent on budgetary items that have been cut in recent years due to growing pension obligations). It sends a strong signal that the federal government is willing to backstop the widespread, reckless refusal by some state and local leaders to contribute enough money to pay workers what they’re owed upon retirement.

Even with the restrictions, this stimulus bailout will only reward bad budgeting, encourage spendthrift behavior going forward and leave state and local governments even less prepared to weather future downturns. Bailouts signal little need to prepare for recessions with responsible budgeting and rainy day funds. And they signal little need to properly fund pension promises, and even to transparently report these obligations.