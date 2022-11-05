Wrong number turns into serendipitous conversation

I spent Wednesday and most of Thursday calling folks all over Damascus, Virginia, to talk to candidates in this year’s town election.

But, when I told my phone to call the “Barrett House,” in search of one candidate, I ended up with a wrong number.

Only, the lady I accidentally called made a point to call me back – intrigued by the name “Lee Enterprises” which popped up on her caller ID.

Lee Enterprises is the media company that owns the Bristol Herald Courier and that name is what you’ll see on your caller ID if I call you.

This lady called back and wondered if I had anything to do with Lee’s Pest Control, because she had been waiting for a phone call from that company.

No, I said. “I’m a newspaper reporter working on a story about town council elections in Damascus, Virginia.”

“Oh, this is such a small world,” she said. “We own a house that we rent as an Airbnb in Damascus.”

Wait a minute, I said. “”Where are you?”

Melanie Chesser’s reply: “Oklahoma City, Oklahoma … about 1,200 miles away.”

Whoa!

Turns out, my conversation with Chesser must have been heaven sent, because she gave me another perspective into a pesky situation.

You see, some folks in Damascus are concerned that there are now so many rentals in the town that Damascus could lose its neighborhood community feel and population.

“That town is a tourism town,” Chesser told me. “Of course, you’re going to need transient housing. To meet that, there’s probably not even enough Airbnbs in town.”

Chesser, 55, has family in the Damascus area and plans to retire in the house her family now rents

“In the meantime, we rent it out through Airbnb to help pay for that home,” she said.

So maybe rentals will actually lead to Damascus being a retirement community.

“The Virginia Creeper Trail brought this town to life and now they want to do away with places for tourists to stay?” Chesser said. “Abingdon would be more than happy to receive them. And we would like for the money to stay in Damascus and not go to a neighboring town.”