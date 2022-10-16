With teens, connect then correct

If you were moving and wanted your friend with a truck to help–on their day off and just out of the goodness of their heart–you probably knew your request would be met with a yes only if you were very good friends.

If a friend asked you to give them a lift to the airport at 8 a.m., this would have to be a very good friend for you to adjust your plans for an early morning and say yes.

If you had been out of touch with a friend after several years, however, the outcome of a request to sacrifice plans and help with a move or a lift is less likely to be positive.

Children who spend most of the time being criticized and condemned for their efforts and who are disconnected from us are unlikely to cooperate with requests, just like that out-of-touch friend, and much less likely to complete a dreaded chore.

I once read a statistic many years ago that, on average, parents spent 16 minutes a day speaking with their teens. Sadly, 14 minutes of that time was spent reprimanding the teen. With a babe in arms at the time I was struck by this terrible statistic playing out in our homes.

Fortunately, Parenting author, Dr. Gordon Neufeld offers this guidance, that to have that cooperation we need to “Collect before we direct.” Or if preferred, others suggest we “connect before we correct.”

Gordon explains, “Parental impotence is becoming a common affliction but rarely is it recognized for what it is. We are more likely to assume that we lack the necessary skill or that we have a difficult child. The most instinctive reaction when lacking natural power is to become more forceful. Unfortunately, applying leverage such as sanctions and separation to coerce a child into compliance will not only provoke resistance but also damage the very relationship that empowers us. Sadly, such is the state of parenting today.”

Parenting is about relationships, not commands, compliance, and actions. It’s about nurturing hearts and minds first.

This period of collecting, connecting, and building relationship is an investment in our children’s well-being and development. The time prioritized with our children help them flourish and our relationship flourish, not only while they are little, but on into the future.

Because you’re connected, what you say to each other matters and has value–it’s two-way communication. The result is that parenting is easier if we’re attached at the heart. Children find life better, more enjoyable and successful and feel they are connected and heard, and in turn are more cooperative.

If you’re feeling disregarded by your child or grandchild, the connecting that needs to be done may not be satisfied with a one-time, 30-minute activity. Repeated days of rebuilding trust and connecting, enjoying and appreciating your child and the time with them are in order. It’s not as simple as saying let’s do this activity and then you’ll have cooperation at every turn. It’s about fostering relationships and seeing and hearing each other. Then, when you are connected to someone you can speak into their lives, they hear you. You have created that trust and relationship.

If you find that you resort to threats or bribes, yelling or shaming to get the yard mowed or the trash taken out, it’s a good time to evaluate the relationship and do some tending. The yard and the trash can wait.

Neufeld tells us straight: “Unless we have our children’s hearts, we will be unable to fulfill our parental responsibilities. Once we have our children’s hearts, we need to hold on to them until our task is done.”