WILLIAMS | Virginia whitewashed its history in the past; keep right-wing think tanks out of our curriculum

As a salesman of history curricula, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a credibility problem.

His first act in office last January was an executive order “ending the use of inherently divisive concepts” (read: teaching about systemic racism) in Virginia’s K-12 public education.

His administration established a tip line in which people could snitch on teachers who strayed from this new orthodoxy. And Republican lawmakers, carrying his water, booted three perfectly capable members off the Virginia Board of Education so that the Youngkin could fashion a board majority more suited to his ideology.

This history, coupled with the dog whistling that got him elected governor, make it hard to buy Youngkin and his appointees as honest brokers of a complete and inclusive history. So it tracks that his superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow, wants to hold up approval of Virginia’s recently drafted history and social science standards so the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a right-wing education reform think tank, can have a looksee.

Nevermind that Fordham’s bona fides on both education and the think-tanking have been called into question. Superintendents, teachers, parents, students and scholars have been part of a nearly two-year process on these history recommendations, which received 5,000 comments.

“What is the purpose of adding the Fordham Institute at this post-midnight hour, when the work of developing our standards is complete?” asked state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, chair of the Public Education Subcommittee, during a news conference Friday.

She suspects the real purpose of the delay “is to revise the standards through the specific lens of the Youngkin administration, its corporate partners, and special interest groups whose intent is to whitewash our history books and to not allow for a more full representation of the rich diversity that is a part of our American heritage and history.”

Virginia’s problematic past includes the whitewashing of its history of racism through textbooks peddling Lost Cause narratives that depicted the enslaved as content.

Frankly, the examples cited as reasons for concern about the standards draft do not seem to merit a protracted delay.

Correcting “succession” to read “secession” is simple copy editing. So is the reinsertion of descriptions of George Washington as “The father of our country” and James Madison as “The father of the Constitution” — though such shopworn branding promotes a paper cutout version of our complex, contradictory history.

It’s worth questioning why Balow would be terribly eager to bring Fordham into the mix, given its low regard for outcomes at her previous stop, the state of Wyoming, where she made a name for herself as an ardent foe of critical race theory.

The institute’s evaluation of the quality of K-12 civics and U.S. History standards as of May 1, 2021, “based on their content, rigor, clarity, and organization,” ranked Wyoming last among the states in that assessment; Virginia was in the Top 10. It also begs the question why Youngkin keeps poor-mouthing Virginia K-12 education, which invariably ranks well above Wyoming, one of the whitest, least populous states in the nation.

The review of history and social science standards has been underway for two years, vetted by historians such as former University of Richmond President Ed Ayers, and commented on by thousands of people. Why should the history standards suddenly be beholden to a right-wing outfit mostly known for its endeavors to push charter schools and privatize public education?

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school history and government teacher, told Times-Dispatch reporter Jess Nocera on Wednesday, “a lot of people are worried about a two-year restart [process on the standards] and that the Youngkin administration will politicize our history curriculum.”

Youngkin’s posturing before a national audience as he dips his toe in presidential waters is also unhelpful. The main Republican competitor not named Donald Trump is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is attempting to remake Florida education into a form of right-wing indoctrination.

A report Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” documented how a teacher training program in Florida is attempting to steep teachers in Christian nationalism and revisionist history.

How revisionist? The Founders’ desire to separate church and state was described as a misconception, with that separation depicted as a fence — not a wall — being dismantled. And Washington and Thomas Jefferson — two of American history’s most notorious enslavers — are depicted with quotes that would lead you to believe they were abolitionists.

This is less about education than ideology in service of a political agenda.

“The battle over the past is always about the present,” Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia Journalism School, told Wagner in an interview. And so it is in Virginia.

For Youngkin, what’s past is prologue. We shouldn’t buy the history he’s trying to sell.