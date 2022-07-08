WILLIAMS | If we cannot live without fear of mass shootings, are we really free?

The violence that punctuated the anniversary of our nation’s founding is an apt metaphor for what ails America today.

In the so-called land of the free, we are unsafe in the classroom, the grocery store or even at a Fourth of July parade. Sensational mass shootings overshadow everyday gun violence that plagues many U.S. cities.

We have Supreme Court members who speak with certitude about what the founders intended. But our routine carnage can’t be what James Madison, the “Father of the Constitution,” had in mind when he penned the phrase “well-regulated militia.”

Highland Park, Ill., is a city I have a passing familiarity with from my studies four decades ago on the North Shore of Chicago. It’s an affluent place where the Tom Cruise movie “Risky Business” was filmed.

Risky business characterizes life in America, where mass shootings with assault weapons have taken on a numbing banality.

There’s so much to unpack here, including the usual inequities.

Robert E. Crimo III, 22, becomes the latest in a line of alleged or convicted white male mass shooters to be apprehended without incident. That brings us to the case of Jayland Walker, a Black man slain by police last week in Akron, Ohio, in what may go down as the classic definition for overkill.

Walker, who reportedly fled a routine traffic stop, suffered more than 60 gunshot wounds as he ran from police.

For context, the Highland Park shooter squeezed off more than 70 rounds in killing seven and wounding dozens of people.

Walker was unarmed when shot, though police said that a handgun was recovered from his vehicle. Crimo was apprehended with one firearm in his vehicle. He left one gun at the scene, police said. That he lived through the encounter is a relative privilege also afforded to Charleston, S.C., mass killer Dylann Roof as well as Buffalo, N.Y., mass killing suspect Peyton Gendron.

I’d like to see police use the same restraint in all of their encounters, particularly with unarmed people. Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Black boy, was killed almost immediately by a Cleveland police officer while holding a toy gun. The disparate response suggests training isn’t a problem but, rather, a Pavlovian response to Black people, regardless of relative risk.

I will also note that the Highland Park officers, based on news reports, did not cower when confronted with a rooftop shooter whom they say later donned a disguise and melted into the panicked crowd — part of what was described as meticulous planning. This is a far cry from the response at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where officers stood outside a classroom door while a gunman slaughtered Latino children.

The traumatized survivors of these shootings are done with “thoughts and prayers.” The recent bipartisan legislation passed by Congress does not go nearly far enough. There’s no place in a civilized society for AR-15-style assault rifles, which are the weapon of choice among mass killers because that’s what these firearms are designed to do, used in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park.

Then-President Lyndon B. Johnson, having failed to get all that he sought from Congress, sounded prescient upon signing the National Gun Control Act of 1968.

“I asked for the national registration of all guns and the licensing of those who carry those guns. For the fact of life is that there are over 160 million guns in this country — more firearms than families,” he said. “If guns are to be kept out of the hands of the criminal, out of the hands of the insane and out of the hands of the irresponsible, then we just must have licensing.”

Today, we have more guns than people in America, the guns have gotten more lethal and they can be purchased over the internet.

We’ve got some hard decisions to make about social media which, ironically, is an incubator for antisocial behavior. The alleged shooter in Highland Park left an ominous online footprint — not unlike Roof and the alleged shooter in Buffalo, both white supremacists. Common sense suggests that at least cursory social media checks should be a prerequisite of gun sales. Offline, Crimo sent up so many red flags that it’s astounding that he was able to legally purchase firearms. Our restrictions remain insufficient.

Highland Park was not the only place in America where Independence Day celebrations were sullied by gun violence.

Two police officers were wounded by gunfire in Philadelphia.

“This is a gun country. It’s crazy,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “We’re the most armed country in world history, and we’re one of the least safest.”

Some will argue that our permissiveness on guns is the price of our freedoms. But if we can’t sit in a classroom, buy groceries or enjoy a parade without risk of slaughter, are we really free?