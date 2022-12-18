Who are the unhoused of Bristol?

I lost my wife Tammy due to a prescription drug overdose on February 12, 2004. She had been involved in a car accident in 1997 which led to her having three back surgeries, and this nearly brought my family to homelessness.

It is a much longer story, but out of this experience I gained an empathetic viewpoint to those dealing with drug issues and homelessness.

Fast forward to 2015 and I had a good-paying job and had remarried. One day I got a call from my pastor and mentor, Dr. Dwayne Baird, asking me to come work with him at the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission. After discussing it with my wife and a lot of prayer, I took the pay cut and went to work for the Haven to see if God could use the difficult chapter in my life to help turn someone else’s life around. I am glad to say up front, there have been numerous cases where it has.

When I went to work for the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, I soon realized how little I knew about the lived experience of homelessness, or the complexities involved in overcoming it. It is a tragic, terrifying, and hopeless existence. It exacts a huge price in a loss of human dignity and self-esteem, and it erodes the physical and mental health of those who are suffering through it.

Homelessness is an equal opportunity problem. I expected to see individuals with limited education and a background of poverty. After all, these would be the most vulnerable of our citizens. What surprised me, however, was meeting unhoused persons with exceptional trade skills, such as electricians, carpenters, and plumbers. Even more surprising were those with college degrees, and just for good measure we once housed a chemical engineer with a master’s degree.

There is no age limit to the homeless population. We have housed families with newborns and adult men and women into their eighties. We have helped individuals from every economic background through homeless episodes.

Many persons experiencing homelessness have had multiple Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) or have experiences leading to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The former can affect normal brain development in children causing lifelong issues negatively affecting behavior and life expectancy. PTSD affects scores of homeless military veterans, but anyone who has experienced a traumatic event can have this diagnosis. When dealing with any unhoused individual, it is important to be aware of what may have happened to them that could be a contributing factor to their circumstances.

The reasons for homelessness are varied. There are the reasons everyone expects such as loss of a job. Almost half of those we serve for this reason are without identification, making it difficult to reintegrate quickly into the workforce. The current market is a blessing, as there are many jobs available in the Bristol area. So long as those affected have their personal identification (birth certificate, social security card, and state issued picture I.D.) or can quickly reacquire it they can easily find work. It does not follow that they will immediately become housed, however.

Another reason for homelessness that everyone expects is bad decisions that have led to drug and alcohol abuse. These folks face an uphill battle for recovery as they may have been incarcerated and have accumulated a felony, which can limit job and housing options. Along with this, there are a limited number of long-term rehab facilities (most short-term facilities of 30 days or less are of little value). Most of these have long waiting lists and require insurance.

Less frequent, but still prevalent reasons for homelessness are youths aging out of foster care, relationship breakup, death of a spouse, and verbal or sexual abuse. Those with low income can be financially overwhelmed and become unhoused due to unexpected health expenses, loss of a vehicle, or needing expensive home repairs that render their living space uninhabitable.

We are currently seeing faithful renters being evicted so landlords can renovate their property and raise the rents precipitously. Even though they have income and have always met their obligations, they now have nowhere to go.

Other tragic reasons for homelessness are physical disability or mental health issues. Those with physical handicaps cannot easily enter local shelters due to their inability to navigate congregate settings or they are unable to perform activities of daily living meaning they need care that is more skilled than the local shelters can provide.

Those dealing with mental health issues can have difficulty entering shelters like the Haven of Rest or the Salvation Army because of disruptive behavior, or anxiety from being in a congregate environment. They struggle with keeping a schedule causing them to miss curfews and medications. This means these men and women are on the streets of Bristol. They are going untreated due to lack of resources and the delusional aspects of their paranoia, schizophrenia, or bi-polar disorder, and do not recognize their need for help. I believe a majority of these could lead a normal life if they had regular access to counseling and medication.

It is not within the scope of my narrative to address the need for affordable housing in Bristol. Another one of my colleagues will address this subject in detail, but I can state one sobering fact.

If I could wave a magic wand and tomorrow heal the mentally ill and the disabled, if I could take away the addictions and find jobs for everyone that needed one, fix relationships, and give hope to the hopeless, homelessness in Bristol would not go away.

There is not enough affordable housing, so men and women are timing out of the shelters after getting clean, getting a job, getting the necessary counseling and care, and doing all the work to move forward, only to find they have no place to go other than back to the street.

I hope we can come together as a community to make sure the homeless of Bristol can become housed and receive the wrap-around services they need to heal and thrive. Failure to act will bring increasing misery to the homeless, and Bristol will suffer as their numbers grow generationally.