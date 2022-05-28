WEDDINGTON | What do we owe one another?

Like many of you, I’ve spent this past week in various stages of shock. The week began with the findings of the yearlong, independent investigation into sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention. This heartbreak was soon bookended by the horror in Uvalde, Texas.

These headlines have left me with a rather empty feeling in the pit of my stomach, empty because I’ve struggled with what I would say to my congregation, and empty because the world has been robbed of 21 points of light: Alexandria Rubio. Amerie Garza. Tess Mata. Jose Flores. Miranda Mathis. Maite Rodriguez. Makenna Elrod. Xavier Lopez. Eliana Garcia. Layla Salazar. Eliahana Torres. Alithia Ramirez. Jackie Cazares. Annabelle Rodriguez. Jailah Silguero. Jayce Luevanos. Uziyah Garcia. Navaeh Bravo. Rojelio Torres. Eva Mireles. Irma Garcia. Eva and Irma bear resemblances to two teachers I know in a local school system. Uziyah looks like a kid I used to teach in Sunday school.

I am unashamed to say that I have offered up many prayers, and my thoughts have been with the victims of these tragedies, as well as their families. To be honest, I don’t know what else to do. Like many of you, I have felt powerless. Responding to horror isn’t a chapter in the “how to be human” handbook.

Judging by my social media feed, the rest of you are in shock as well. Symptoms range from policy pronouncements intermixed with rage to proclamations that the problem is sin, and we all need to repent. Once more we see our polarized and broken social compact descend into internecine disputes where neighbor hurls anathema at neighbor, sure that everyone else has lost their minds.

Truth be told, everyone has something valid to say. Unfortunately, we’re too busy talking past one another. Those offering policy pronouncements are right, to a degree. I’ve lived and traveled all over the world, and mass school shootings are largely an American phenomenon. Sensible gun reforms will help. Those reminding the rest of us the problem is sin are right as well. One of the hallmarks of our society’s rapid march into post-modernity is our inability to deal with the radical nature of evil; in fact, we do our best to deny it. When evil, truly inexplicable, senseless evil erupts into the world, we are defenseless because we lack a fundamental coping mechanism: meaning.

Caught in the middle of all this, I am left with the question: what do we owe one another at a time like this? Do we owe one another sermons and/or public policy pronouncements? Does our impulse to respond and participate in the heartbreak in some ways actually deepen the nation’s wounds? How can a people who are “new creation” speak life into death?

Here, I turn to Galatians 6:2: “Bear one another’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” At some level, I believe that the Christian’s response must be cruciform, or cross-shaped. At a moment when the nation’s heart is broken, our call isn’t pronouncements, lectures, inopportune reminders of our fallen condition, or invective. What we owe one another is to make Christ present in the midst of our present darkness. At a time like this, that might look like simply listening and weeping with those who mourn. Here, John 11:35 comes to mind: “Jesus wept.”

What I’m describing isn’t another way of saying, “thoughts and prayers.” What I’m describing is the inaugural step into a new way of being community, one in which we actually start listening to each other, and not just yelling. Maybe in our world marked by the instant gratification that only a Facebook rant can give, the first step to the healing we need is to allow our hearts to be utterly broken, and stop posturing so that we can talk so we can come to a place of mutual understanding. From there, maybe real and lasting change might come into the world.

At a minimum, Christians ought to remember Galatians 6:10: “So then, whenever we have an opportunity, let us work for the good of all and especially for those of the family of faith.” Our opportunity is now, and those littles were and are our family, in Christ. What we owe one another is a little more sackcloth and ashes, and a lot less of our typical “sons of thunder” approach (Luke 9:54), regardless of your partisan allegiance.

The Rev. Dr. Samuel Weddington is senior pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tennessee. He holds a doctorate in Christian ecological ethics, and lives with his wife, two children, mother, and grandmother in their home in Forest Hills.