WEDDINGTON | City’s plan is a good start, but incomplete

Despite the challenge our shared landfill crisis presents, the plan released by the city of Bristol, Virginia and SCS engineers Thursday, July 7, provides light at the end of the tunnel.

I, along with many of my fellow citizens, am thankful for the progress that has been made. Nevertheless, there are also many hurdles ahead. In fact, we all need to think carefully about our next steps.

When I read the report, I see problems that are not clearly addressed. The largest is communication. Whatever solutions we arrive at will be with us for generations to come. Therefore, it is imperative that we all clearly understand what is being proposed, and all community stakeholders be given the opportunity to ask serious questions.

The goal of this process isn’t to cut the city of Bristol, Virginia down, but rather, to build up. Honest conversation and debate are meant to do just that. They should never be avoided for the sake of expediency.

While the plan outlines that the city will hire a PR firm to manage public outreach (ES 3) at the cost of $80,000 ($54,600 as per 6.2.2 and $26,324 as per 6.3.1), recommendation #10 of the expert panel clearly identified a need from our community, “an active community outreach program to communicate strategies, provide status and progress reports, and receive citizen feedback.”

Hiring a PR firm is a piece of the strategy, not the whole. Accordingly, the city and VADEQ are not excused from clearly communicating to the public, in language we can understand, the nature and extent of the project, complete costs in light of steps that will be required outside the purview of the report, and providing the public opportunity to comment on a plan they will be asked to live with for a long time.

It really comes down to this: the SCS plan is largely experimental given the unique challenges of our landfill, results are not guaranteed, and resolution will take longer than we realize. For example, SCS is proposing a pilot project for the sidewall mitigation as a short-term project (section 4.3). Given the uncertainties of the effectiveness of this measure, the final corrective action is listed as a long-term item, meaning that final resolution to a major source of odor and gas propagation is years away (section 5.3). At a minimum, the public needs to understand that short-term solutions aren’t really all that short-term. Relatedly, maybe the $17 million price tag is a low-ball estimate that certainly lacks a sense of expediency in light of the community’s suffering.

Moreover, the plan does not completely address all the problems at the landfill. While it does address elements of the expert panel report highlighted in the federal injunction, there are problems like benzene levels in the leachate that are largely missing. The plan talks about maintaining and monitoring the leachate collection and removal system at various points (section 3.9, for example), preventative and corrective maintenance (section 3.9.1.2), and the integration of a cleanout system (section 4.2.1), but it completely ignores the question of strategies to deal with high benzene concentrations in the leachate currently pumped into the city’s sewer system. As the expert panel report suggests in recommendation #7, a treatment plan to remove leachate from the waste mass “must be addressed” (finding #9), especially in light of the fact that the landfill may contain up to 300 million gallons of benzene-heavy leachate (section 2.3.4).

Finally, without robust conversation and debate whereby we understand the extent of the problem and the complete costs to taxpayers, how in the world can we ask legislators to help us get adequate state and federal dollars to aid the mitigation effort? I am appreciative of the fact that the city received $2 million from the commonwealth to help. However, this is just the start of what will eventually be needed. Therefore, not only does the public need to understand the extent and cost of this problem, so do public officials beyond City Hall.

In short, the plan of action is a good start. However, we need more information, and those who suffer certainly deserve to understand what is on the table.